Pflug Koory, LLC Buys , iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, Valmont Industries Inc, Sells CSX Corp, , Starbucks Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Pflug Koory, LLC Buys , iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, Valmont Industries Inc, Sells CSX Corp, , Starbucks Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pflug Koory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys , iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, Valmont Industries Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Gladstone Commercial Corp, sells CSX Corp, , Starbucks Corp, Organon, Air Products & Chemicals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pflug Koory, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Pflug Koory, LLC owns 477 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pflug Koory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pflug+koory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pflug Koory, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,610 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.37%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 1,900 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio.
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 20,114 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 18,633 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.63%
  5. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 35,739 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
New Purchase: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $135.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 559 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19. The stock is now traded at around $249.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 257 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: KeyCorp (KEY)

Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in KeyCorp. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.68. The stock is now traded at around $19.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in CBRE Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.4 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $85.22. The stock is now traded at around $83.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 759 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CEL-SCI Corp (CVM)

Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in CEL-SCI Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.68 and $27.49, with an estimated average price of $20.49. The stock is now traded at around $7.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (JKI)

Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $66.67, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $185.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (JKL)

Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.09 and $171.55, with an estimated average price of $77.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.725700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Valmont Industries Inc (VMI)

Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in Valmont Industries Inc by 216.22%. The purchase prices were between $220.33 and $262.02, with an estimated average price of $241.99. The stock is now traded at around $229.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 140.91%. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $197.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gladstone Commercial Corp (GOOD)

Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in Gladstone Commercial Corp by 754.14%. The purchase prices were between $19.56 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $21.33. The stock is now traded at around $22.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Humana Inc (HUM)

Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in Humana Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26. The stock is now traded at around $460.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Pflug Koory, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Organon & Co (OGN)

Pflug Koory, LLC sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33.

Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Pflug Koory, LLC sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32.

Sold Out: Graco Inc (GGG)

Pflug Koory, LLC sold out a holding in Graco Inc. The sale prices were between $71.18 and $78.6, with an estimated average price of $75.02.

Sold Out: Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)

Pflug Koory, LLC sold out a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The sale prices were between $1155.69 and $1397.65, with an estimated average price of $1286.13.

Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Pflug Koory, LLC sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pflug Koory, LLC. Also check out:

1. Pflug Koory, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pflug Koory, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pflug Koory, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pflug Koory, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider