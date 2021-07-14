Pflug Koory, LLC Buys , iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, Valmont Industries Inc, Sells CSX Corp, , Starbucks Corp

New Purchases: KMB, VHT, KEY, CBRE, HBAN, BOMN, CVM, GSHD, LEA, MMQ, JPS, ROKU, WWW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys , iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, Valmont Industries Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Gladstone Commercial Corp, sells CSX Corp, , Starbucks Corp, Organon, Air Products & Chemicals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pflug Koory, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Pflug Koory, LLC owns 477 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,610 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.37% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 1,900 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 20,114 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 18,633 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.63% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 35,739 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%

Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $135.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 559 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19. The stock is now traded at around $249.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 257 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in KeyCorp. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.68. The stock is now traded at around $19.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in CBRE Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.4 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $85.22. The stock is now traded at around $83.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 759 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in CEL-SCI Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.68 and $27.49, with an estimated average price of $20.49. The stock is now traded at around $7.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $66.67, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $185.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.09 and $171.55, with an estimated average price of $77.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.725700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in Valmont Industries Inc by 216.22%. The purchase prices were between $220.33 and $262.02, with an estimated average price of $241.99. The stock is now traded at around $229.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 140.91%. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $197.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in Gladstone Commercial Corp by 754.14%. The purchase prices were between $19.56 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $21.33. The stock is now traded at around $22.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in Humana Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26. The stock is now traded at around $460.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pflug Koory, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Pflug Koory, LLC sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33.

Pflug Koory, LLC sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32.

Pflug Koory, LLC sold out a holding in Graco Inc. The sale prices were between $71.18 and $78.6, with an estimated average price of $75.02.

Pflug Koory, LLC sold out a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The sale prices were between $1155.69 and $1397.65, with an estimated average price of $1286.13.

Pflug Koory, LLC sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33.