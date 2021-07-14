Pflug Koory, LLC Buys , iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, Valmont Industries Inc, Sells CSX Corp, , Starbucks Corp

- New Purchases: KMB, VHT, KEY, CBRE, HBAN, BOMN, CVM, GSHD, LEA, MMQ, JPS, ROKU, WWW,
- Added Positions: JKI, BRK.B, JKL, ABT, UNP, VMI, GOOD, VRTX, JNJ, ENR, AMGN, HUM, MMM, VSH, EMR, LOW, ALL, MRK, ABBV, CCI, FLO, DD, TSN, TRV, GD, VZ, GLW, MSFT, BMY, VMW, PSX, USB, PFE, AFL, ORCL, OMC, NOC, NXPI, LHX, GILD, INT, AXP, WRK, AWR, BUD, CVS, CERN, STZ, CMI, DFS, DLTR, UTHR, FBHS, SDY, INGR, ETN, SCS, WBA, WMT, PG, T, AIG, BA, CAH, CCL, DAL, XOM, MOS, HI, FISV, VRP, IVV, BND, CTVA, COP, CL, NVS, SCHF, SCHW, MO, AEM, IVZ, O,
- Reduced Positions: CSX, AAPL, ADM, SBUX, NSC, MDT, SEE, V, HBI, RTX, JPM, GE, HPE, OTIS, SNA, CSCO, NWL, MKC, TXN, IBM, INTC, GPC, AJG, FCX, UPS, ECL, UFS, WFC, CMCSA, BK, SRCL, CARR, VREX, VTRS, SLB, PAYX, NTR, MFGP, LUMN, IYT, FAST, EPAC, ENB, DUK, XRAY, DXC,
- Sold Out: VAR, OGN, APD, WSO, DEO, GGG, HRB, ITW, MTD, ES, SHW, JETS, AGYS, PAC, FTI, AHH, ALLE, OGS, ACB, CDK, RUN, HWM, NIO, GWW, UDR, USPH, TTE, TEVA, SIRI, HAS, CHD, CNP, BCS, AVY, ATR, AGEN, AMRN,
For the details of Pflug Koory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pflug+koory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Pflug Koory, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,610 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.37%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 1,900 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 20,114 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 18,633 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.63%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 35,739 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $135.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 559 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19. The stock is now traded at around $249.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 257 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: KeyCorp (KEY)
Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in KeyCorp. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.68. The stock is now traded at around $19.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)
Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in CBRE Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.4 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $85.22. The stock is now traded at around $83.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 759 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CEL-SCI Corp (CVM)
Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in CEL-SCI Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.68 and $27.49, with an estimated average price of $20.49. The stock is now traded at around $7.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (JKI)
Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $66.67, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $185.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (JKL)
Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.09 and $171.55, with an estimated average price of $77.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.725700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Valmont Industries Inc (VMI)
Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in Valmont Industries Inc by 216.22%. The purchase prices were between $220.33 and $262.02, with an estimated average price of $241.99. The stock is now traded at around $229.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 140.91%. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $197.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gladstone Commercial Corp (GOOD)
Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in Gladstone Commercial Corp by 754.14%. The purchase prices were between $19.56 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $21.33. The stock is now traded at around $22.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Humana Inc (HUM)
Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in Humana Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26. The stock is now traded at around $460.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (VAR)
Pflug Koory, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: Organon & Co (OGN)
Pflug Koory, LLC sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33.Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Pflug Koory, LLC sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32.Sold Out: Graco Inc (GGG)
Pflug Koory, LLC sold out a holding in Graco Inc. The sale prices were between $71.18 and $78.6, with an estimated average price of $75.02.Sold Out: Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)
Pflug Koory, LLC sold out a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The sale prices were between $1155.69 and $1397.65, with an estimated average price of $1286.13.Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Pflug Koory, LLC sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33.
Here is the complete portfolio of Pflug Koory, LLC. Also check out:
1. Pflug Koory, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pflug Koory, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pflug Koory, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pflug Koory, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment