Brookstone Capital Management Buys Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Wheaton, IL, based Investment company Brookstone Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brookstone Capital Management. As of 2021Q2, Brookstone Capital Management owns 656 stocks with a total value of $4.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Brookstone Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brookstone+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Brookstone Capital Management
  1. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 6,669,768 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 114441.78%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 443,152 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.15%
  3. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 2,257,828 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 1,901,197 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4566.66%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 2,155,437 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.24 and $78.92, with an estimated average price of $77.26. The stock is now traded at around $76.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 2,257,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $65.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 2,155,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.61 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $49.04. The stock is now traded at around $51.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 1,651,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.62 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 2,156,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.36 and $38.34, with an estimated average price of $37.08. The stock is now traded at around $37.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 1,665,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 374,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 114441.78%. The purchase prices were between $39.74 and $50.06, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.56%. The holding were 6,669,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4566.66%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 1,901,197 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4267.89%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 1,033,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 382.83%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $108.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 839,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 8546.04%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $169.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 353,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 258.73%. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $73.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,121,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $52.2 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $53.88.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK)

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF. The sale prices were between $175.59 and $184.13, with an estimated average price of $180.36.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ)

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF. The sale prices were between $105.69 and $112.79, with an estimated average price of $110.29.

Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22.



Here is the complete portfolio of Brookstone Capital Management.






