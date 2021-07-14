Brookstone Capital Management Buys Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility

New Purchases: SCHM, SPYG, SPLG, SPTS, SPDW, VOE, SPEM, FTEC, SPTM, VOT, FDIS, IYR, FUTY, FREL, IYM, DGRO, MVV, UWM, SCHP, COF, NUE, SCHD, MRO, VT, FANG, BWX, ITE, SPAB, REM, AMLP, EAGG, IDV, FALN, CMF, IXG, AMD, SPMD, SPSM, HALO, EUSB, CRWD, ONEQ, SCHX, TBF, ACWI, DBC, USRT, XLC, AB, AXP, IP, MU, OKE, O, HCA, RBLX, ESML, IGOV, KCE, PGX, PKW, SCHA, SCHB, SCHF, UCO, GGG, LHX, WELL, NOC, PPG, PPL, WYNN, FSK, CZR, SHOP, FAS, IJK, MGK, PNQI, SCHG, SCHZ, XLRE, AOS, AES, AAP, HTH, LNT, ALL, AEE, AIG, AMT, AON, AZN, BP, BBY, BRO, CNP, CI, CINF, COP, CCI, DRI, DKS, DLR, DOV, ETN, ETR, EXAS, FE, MNST, HRL, CEQP, TT, ISRG, SJM, LH, MAR, MMC, MLM, SPGI, MED, MCHP, TAP, MS, MSI, NFG, NTAP, NEWT, NTRS, ODFL, OMC, PAYX, REGN, RMD, RCL, SRE, SWKS, SJI, LUV, STT, SYK, UL, PAG, WPC, EVRG, WWD, YUM, FOF, LDOS, AVXL, BX, TEL, AGNC, DG, GM, BAH, MARA, NOW, SRC, ZTS, AMC, SYF, ETSY, TTD, AFIN, ROKU, TRTN, NIO, CARR, AOUT, SNOW, ABNB, CORP, DVY, FLOT, HDV, ICF, IDU, ILF, MDYV, PHB, SCHE, SCHH, SCHR, SCHV, SDY, SHYG, SLYG, SLYV, TIPX, USHY, VDE, VGIT, VOOG, VTHR, VTWO, VV, WIP, ALNY, AMRN, GOLD, BIIB, CPRT, EXPD, FDS, FHN, GNTX, HAS, INTU, LRCX, MCY, MCO, OXY, PII, PSA, RLI, TFX, VFC, VRTX, WHR, IDEX, GAB, 3N7A, HII, CG, SUN, OMF, CGC, KEYS, HPE, IIPR, MRNA, SNDL, OTIS, FLGE, HYLS, HYMB, SH, SPIB, SPXL, STIP, TECS,

Wheaton, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brookstone Capital Management. As of 2021Q2, Brookstone Capital Management owns 656 stocks with a total value of $4.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 6,669,768 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 114441.78% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 443,152 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.15% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 2,257,828 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 1,901,197 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4566.66% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 2,155,437 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. New Position

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.24 and $78.92, with an estimated average price of $77.26. The stock is now traded at around $76.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 2,257,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $65.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 2,155,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.61 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $49.04. The stock is now traded at around $51.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 1,651,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.62 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 2,156,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.36 and $38.34, with an estimated average price of $37.08. The stock is now traded at around $37.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 1,665,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 374,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 114441.78%. The purchase prices were between $39.74 and $50.06, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.56%. The holding were 6,669,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4566.66%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 1,901,197 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4267.89%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 1,033,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 382.83%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $108.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 839,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 8546.04%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $169.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 353,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 258.73%. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $73.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,121,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $52.2 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $53.88.

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF. The sale prices were between $175.59 and $184.13, with an estimated average price of $180.36.

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF. The sale prices were between $105.69 and $112.79, with an estimated average price of $110.29.

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22.