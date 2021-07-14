Logo
Halliburton Awarded Production Chemicals and Associated Services Contract in Oman

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today that it won a contract to provide Production Chemicals and Associated Services for a large IOC in Oman. Under the seven-year contract, Halliburton will supply a full suite of customized products along with specialized services to support the in-field chemical treatments.

We are excited to provide our production chemical expertise and management services to help our customer maximize their asset value in Oman,” said Miguel Gonzalez, vice president of Halliburton Multi-Chem. “This collaboration aims to improve operational efficiencies and reliability by applying tailored solutions and close alignment between parties.”

Halliburton’s facilities in Oman will support the project. Additionally, Halliburton will manufacture key raw materials for the contract’s portfolio at the new Halliburton Saudi Chemical Reaction Plant. Opening at the end of 2021, the facility increases Halliburton’s capabilities to support Oman and the region. The Company also expects to hire and develop local personnel to deliver the contract’s scope of work.

The plant will have capabilities to manufacture a broad slate of chemicals for stimulation, production, midstream, and downstream engineered treatment programs. Halliburton’s global laboratory and team in Dhahran Techno Valley and local manufacturing uniquely position the Company to accelerate the production of next generation specialty chemical solutions while developing local employees and capabilities.

About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With approximately 40,000 employees, representing 130 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir — from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the company’s website at %3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3Ewww.halliburton.com%3C%2Fspan%3E. Connect with Halliburton on %3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3EFacebook%3C%2Fspan%3E, %3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3ETwitter%3C%2Fspan%3E, %3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3ELinkedIn%3C%2Fspan%3E, %3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3EInstagram%3C%2Fspan%3E and %3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3EYouTube%3C%2Fspan%3E.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005731/en/

