Colabor Announces the Date of Its Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

Jul 14, 2021
BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) (“Colabor” or the “Company”) will release its results for the second quarter June 12, 2021, after market close on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Thursday July 22, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Conference Call:

A live broadcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website, in the Investors section under Events and presentations.

To participate (professional investment community only) or to listen to the live conference call:

Date:Thursday July 22, 2021
Time:9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)
Conference Number:22370109
North-American participants dial toll-free:1-888-390-0549
International and local dial-in:1-416-764-8682

To listen to a recording of the conference call, please call toll-free in North America 1-888-390-0541 or 1-416-764-8677 and enter the code 370109#. The recording will be available until July 29, 2021

About Colabor:

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. Within its two operating segments, Colabor offers specialty food products such as fresh fish and seafood, meat, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

Further information:

Pierre Blanchette
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Colabor Group Inc
Tel.: 450-449-4911 extension 1308
[email protected]		Danielle Ste-Marie
Ste-Marie Strategy and Communications Inc.
Investor Relations
450-449-0026 ext. 1180


