Taro Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) (“Taro” or the “Company”) announced today that it has accepted the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Daphne Huang, effective August 6, 2021. Ms. Huang is leaving the Company in order to pursue other opportunities.

Mr. Uday Baldota, Taro’s CEO, stated, “On behalf of the Company, I want to thank Daphne for her valuable contributions including her efforts over the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic. We wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

The Company has initiated a search for a successor as Chief Financial Officer.

About Taro

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based pharmaceutical company, dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit the Company’s website at www.taro.com.

