Ares Management's Black Creek Industrial REIT IV Adds 8.3 Million Square Feet of Industrial Assets

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ares Management's Black Creek Industrial REIT IV Adds 8.3 Million Square Feet of Industrial Assets

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

DENVER, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ares Management Corporation (: ARES) (“Ares”) today announced that its managed fund, Black Creek Industrial REIT IV (“BCIIV”), has closed on the acquisition of 48 industrial properties totaling 8.3 million square feet. The properties were purchased from affiliates of Prologis, Inc. (: PLD) for approximately $920 million.

“This transaction demonstrates our continued commitment to the industrial sector, which is one of the strongest in commercial real estate backed by growing investor interest,” said Raj Dhanda, Partner and Global Chief Operating Officer of the Ares Real Estate Group. “The addition of these properties not only further diversifies our holdings, but they are located in markets that are essential in linking national and regional supply chains, which is critical as we continue to see e-commerce demand increase.”

The transaction consisted of:

  • 48 properties located across 13 U.S. markets
  • 8.3 million square feet of Class A and B industrial holdings that are currently 96.4% occupied

On July 1, 2021, a subsidiary of Ares assumed the management of BCIIV as part of an agreement to acquire Black Creek Group’s U.S. real estate investment advisory and distribution business.

“Our acquisition of Black Creek Group was highly attractive for many reasons, including its ability to source and execute large scale transactions in the highly attractive industrial sector,” said David Roth, Partner and Head of U.S. Real Estate Private Equity in the Ares Real Estate Group. “Black Creek’s industrial track-record has made them a trusted buyer, owner and operator in the sector, particularly in core / core-plus strategies, and we look forward to continuing to expand Ares’ capability within one of the most attractive verticals of commercial real estate.”

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of March 31, 2021, including the acquisition of Landmark Partners, which closed June 2, 2021, and the acquisition of Black Creek Group, which closed July 1, 2021, Ares Management's global platform had approximately $239 billion of assets under management with approximately 2,000 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com. Follow Ares on Twitter @Ares_Management.

About Black Creek Group

The U.S. real estate investment advisory and distribution business of Black Creek Group, a leading real estate investment management firm, was acquired by a subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation on July 1, 2021. The firm has invested in institutional quality commercial real estate across the U.S., managing diverse offerings across the industrial, multifamily, office and retail sectors and providing a range of investment solutions for both institutional and wealth management channels. Over its more than 25-year history, Black Creek Group had bought or built over $23 billion of investments. As of March 31, 2021, the firm had a national footprint of 75.8 million square feet across 31 U.S. markets, including properties under control and development. For more information, please visit www.blackcreekgroup.com.

Contacts:

Ares Management Corporation

Media:
U.S. and International
Brunswick Group
Jonathan Doorley / Alex Yankus
212-333-3810
[email protected]
or
Ares Management
Brittany Cash, 212-301-0347
[email protected]

Investors:
Ares Management Corporation
Carl Drake, 888-818-5298
[email protected]
or
Greg Mason, 314-282-2533
[email protected]

Black Creek Group

Briana Ochiltree, 720-728-3109
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI4MDczNSM0Mjk2Mjg2IzIwOTE2NjM=
d0e84a4b-84d4-4ae7-9835-a4b6293ad993
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment