Colfax Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Colfax Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image


Annapolis Junction, MD, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colfax Corporation (: CFX), a leading diversified technology company, today announced that it will issue a press release providing financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on the morning of Thursday, July 29, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss these results beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern on that day, which will be open to the public by calling +1-877-303-7908 (U.S. callers) and +1-678-373-0875 (International callers) and referencing the conference ID number 7659856 and through webcast via Colfax’s website www.colfaxcorp.com under the “Investors” section.

Colfax’s financial results press release and supplemental information referenced on the call, if any, for the second quarter of 2021 will be available under the “Investors” section of Colfax’s website prior to the conference call. A link to a replay of the call will also be available on the Colfax website later that day.

About Colfax Corporation

Colfax Corporation (: CFX) is a leading diversified technology company that provides orthopedic and fabrication technology products and services to customers around the world, principally under the DJO and ESAB brands. The Company uses its Colfax Business System (“CBS”), a comprehensive set of tools and processes, to create superior value for customers, shareholders and associates. In March of 2021, Colfax announced its intention to separate into two independent and public companies, which is targeted to be completed in the first quarter of 2022 to accelerate strategic momentum and unlock additional value creation potential; one business will focus on specialty medical technologies and the other on fabrication technologies. For more information about Colfax and our separation activities, please visit www.colfaxcorp.com.


Investor Contact:

Mike Macek
Vice President, Finance
Colfax Corporation
+1 (302) 252-9129
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI4MDc0NiM0Mjk4MjAyIzIwMTA4Mjg=
e83fdd26-422c-4fbc-a284-463c789d728c
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment