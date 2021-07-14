US Stocks End Mostly Flat Wednesday

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

US Stocks End Mostly Flat Wednesday

Nasdaq down 0.22%

Author's Avatar
Julie Young
Jul 14, 2021

Summary

  • Powell testifies before Congress.
  • Economists concerned about inflation.
  • More bank earnings.
Article's Main Image

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,933.23 on Wednesday with a gain of 44.44 points or 0.13%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,374.30 for a gain of 5.09 points or 0.12%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 14,644.95 for a loss of 32.70 points or -0.22%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 16.33 for a loss of 0.79 points or -4.61%.

Wednesday's market movers

U.S. stocks ended mostly flat Wednesday after Tuesday’s down day. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave a testimony before Congress on the state of the economy, sticking with his transitory views on inflation. Other economists, however, voiced their concerns over sustained higher inflation levels, particularly after yesterday’s Consumer Price Index report showed inflation at unprecedented levels and higher than estimates. Inflation turmoil also has the market questioning the Fed’s next policy moves.

On the earnings calendar:

  • Wells Fargo (WFC, Financial): Revenue of $20.27 billion increased 10.9% year over year and beat estimates by $2.58 billion. Second-quarter GAAP earnings of $1.38 per share beat estimates by 40 cents. Stock gained 3.98%
  • Citigroup (C, Financial): Revenue of $17.47 billion decreased 11.6% year over year and beat estimates by $290 million. Second-quarter GAAP earnings per share of $2.84 beat estimates by 88 cents. Stock was down 0.29%.
  • Bank of America (BAC, Financial): Revenue of $21.47 billion decreased 3.7% year over year and missed estimates by $300 million. Second-quarter GAAP earnings of $1.03 per share beat estimates by 26 cents. Stock was down 2.51%.
  • BlackRock (BLK, Financial): Revenue of $4.82 billion increased 32.1% year over year and beat estimates by $210 million. Second-quarter GAAP earnings of $8.92 missed estimates by 38 cents and non-GAAP earnings of $10.03 beat estimates by 63 cents. Stock was down 3.06%.

In other news:

  • The MBA Mortgage Applications Index increased 16% following a decrease of 1.8%. The MBA’s average 30-year mortgage rate decreased to 3.09% from 3.15%.
  • Producer Price Index increased 1% in June and 7.3% year over year.
  • The Core Producer Price Index increased 1% in June and 6% year over year.
  • Crude oil inventory was down 7.9 million barrels, according to the EIA’s weekly petroleum status report.
  • The Fed released its Beige Book.
  • Many states are showing increasing cases over the last 14 days.

Across the board:

  • Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX, Financial) declined 5.27% as investors are skeptical over marijuana bill.
  • S&P 500 Energy (XLE, Financial) down 2.98% on OPEC agreement with UAE over higher production base.
  • Bass Oil (BAS) gained 50.00%.
  • Moderna (MRNA, Financial) rose 4.89%.
  • Apple (AAPL) rose 2.41%.

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,202.36 for a loss of 36.51 points or -1.63%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,323.29 for a loss of 15.70 points or -1.17%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,669.65 for a loss of 297.82 points or -1.99%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 10,944.38 for a loss of 76.27 points or -0.69%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,656.43 for a loss of 15.33 points or -0.57%; the S&P 100 at 2,015.96 for a gain of 5.38 points or 0.27%; the Nasdaq 100 at 14,900.44 for a gain of 25.90 points or 0.17%; the Russell 3000 at 2,592.73 for a loss of 3.85 points or -0.15%; the Russell 1000 at 2,451.69 for a loss of 1.11 points or -0.045%; the Wilshire 5000 at 45,455.76 for a loss of 34.77 points or -0.076%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 828.97 for a gain of 0.13 points or 0.016%.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long POTX and MRNA.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment