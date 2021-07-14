US Stocks End Mostly Flat Wednesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,933.23 on Wednesday with a gain of 44.44 points or 0.13%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,374.30 for a gain of 5.09 points or 0.12%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 14,644.95 for a loss of 32.70 points or -0.22%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 16.33 for a loss of 0.79 points or -4.61%.

Wednesday's market movers

U.S. stocks ended mostly flat Wednesday after Tuesday’s down day. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave a testimony before Congress on the state of the economy, sticking with his transitory views on inflation. Other economists, however, voiced their concerns over sustained higher inflation levels, particularly after yesterday’s Consumer Price Index report showed inflation at unprecedented levels and higher than estimates. Inflation turmoil also has the market questioning the Fed’s next policy moves.

On the earnings calendar:

Wells Fargo ( WFC , Financial): Revenue of $20.27 billion increased 10.9% year over year and beat estimates by $2.58 billion. Second-quarter GAAP earnings of $1.38 per share beat estimates by 40 cents. Stock gained 3.98%

In other news:

The MBA Mortgage Applications Index increased 16% following a decrease of 1.8%. The MBA’s average 30-year mortgage rate decreased to 3.09% from 3.15%.

Producer Price Index increased 1% in June and 7.3% year over year.

The Core Producer Price Index increased 1% in June and 6% year over year.

Crude oil inventory was down 7.9 million barrels, according to the EIA’s weekly petroleum status report.

The Fed released its Beige Book.

Many states are showing increasing cases over the last 14 days.

Across the board:

Global X Cannabis ETF ( POTX , Financial) declined 5.27% as investors are skeptical over marijuana bill.

Financial) down 2.98% on OPEC agreement with UAE over higher production base. Bass Oil (BAS) gained 50.00%.

Moderna ( MRNA , Financial) rose 4.89%.

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,202.36 for a loss of 36.51 points or -1.63%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,323.29 for a loss of 15.70 points or -1.17%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,669.65 for a loss of 297.82 points or -1.99%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 10,944.38 for a loss of 76.27 points or -0.69%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,656.43 for a loss of 15.33 points or -0.57%; the S&P 100 at 2,015.96 for a gain of 5.38 points or 0.27%; the Nasdaq 100 at 14,900.44 for a gain of 25.90 points or 0.17%; the Russell 3000 at 2,592.73 for a loss of 3.85 points or -0.15%; the Russell 1000 at 2,451.69 for a loss of 1.11 points or -0.045%; the Wilshire 5000 at 45,455.76 for a loss of 34.77 points or -0.076%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 828.97 for a gain of 0.13 points or 0.016%.