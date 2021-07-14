LendingClub Reaches Settlement with Federal Trade Commission

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) which, subject to court approval, will conclude the agency's previously disclosed investigation and litigation (the Settlement).

"While we have never agreed with the FTC's allegations, we appreciate the important role the FTC plays to protect consumers and are pleased to have reached an agreement that resolves the agency's concerns," said LendingClub Chief Administrative Officer Brandon Pace. "We look forward to continuing our mission to empower our members on their path to financial health."

Pursuant to the terms of the Settlement, LendingClub will make an $18 million payment for consumer remediation, an amount already accrued for in prior periods. The Settlement does not include any admission of liability, and LendingClub does not expect that the Settlement will impact its current operations or its financial outlook disclosed on April 28, 2021. LendingClub strives to maintain exceptional customer satisfaction ratings and is a leading example of innovating to expand credit to underserved consumers. To date, LendingClub has helped more than three million Americans improve their financial health.

