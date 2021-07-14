Logo
Affiance Financial, LLC Buys Gartner Inc, Danaher Corp, Paychex Inc, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Affiance Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Gartner Inc, Danaher Corp, Paychex Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, The Walt Disney Co, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Affiance Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Affiance Financial, LLC owns 155 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Affiance Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/affiance+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Affiance Financial, LLC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 347,655 shares, 12.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.92%
  2. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 98,238 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 71,746 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 74,980 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.96%
  5. Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 83,311 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Gartner Inc (IT)

Affiance Financial, LLC initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.55 and $243.19, with an estimated average price of $217.93. The stock is now traded at around $254.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Affiance Financial, LLC initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $276.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

Affiance Financial, LLC initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.81 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.51. The stock is now traded at around $112.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)

Affiance Financial, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.73 and $129.01, with an estimated average price of $122.19. The stock is now traded at around $123.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Affiance Financial, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)

Affiance Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $184.72 and $200.75, with an estimated average price of $194.45. The stock is now traded at around $203.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 62 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Affiance Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 31.92%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $138.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Affiance Financial, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 23.67%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $183.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Affiance Financial, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 39.28%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $376.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Affiance Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.44%. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02. The stock is now traded at around $90.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)

Affiance Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 47.80%. The purchase prices were between $43.26 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Affiance Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 112.07%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 123 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Affiance Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.42%. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.97%. Affiance Financial, LLC still held 58,714 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Affiance Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.99%. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3681.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Affiance Financial, LLC still held 449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Affiance Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.2%. The sale prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $409.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Affiance Financial, LLC still held 3,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Affiance Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.11%. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Affiance Financial, LLC still held 11,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

Affiance Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.68%. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $112.9, with an estimated average price of $107.62. The stock is now traded at around $106.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Affiance Financial, LLC still held 34 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Affiance Financial, LLC. Also check out:

1. Affiance Financial, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Affiance Financial, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Affiance Financial, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Affiance Financial, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
