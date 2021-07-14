Affiance Financial, LLC Buys Gartner Inc, Danaher Corp, Paychex Inc, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF

- New Purchases: IT, DHR, PAYX, PSI, SPHQ, PRNT, RYH, VV, VUG,
- Added Positions: BSV, IWD, RXI, BND, VTV, DIS, MCD, EFA, LMT, BIV, MMU, MYD, AOM, TSLA, ESGD, ESGE, INTC, VOE, VT, GOOGL, USB, AOA, DVY, IEMG, QQQ, VO,
- Reduced Positions: JPST, VNQ, AMZN, IJH, VGT, VTI, EFG, AAPL, VTEB, VOO, MSFT, IJR, ITA, GIS, IYW, TLT, JNJ, BNDX, BOND, T, VIOO, BRK.B, ECL, IVOO, GOOG, KMB, DSI, PG, PII,
For the details of Affiance Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/affiance+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Affiance Financial, LLC
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 347,655 shares, 12.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.92%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 98,238 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 71,746 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 74,980 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.96%
- Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 83,311 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio.
Affiance Financial, LLC initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.55 and $243.19, with an estimated average price of $217.93. The stock is now traded at around $254.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 996 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Affiance Financial, LLC initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $276.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 823 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Affiance Financial, LLC initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.81 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.51. The stock is now traded at around $112.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)
Affiance Financial, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.73 and $129.01, with an estimated average price of $122.19. The stock is now traded at around $123.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 615 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)
Affiance Financial, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 740 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)
Affiance Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $184.72 and $200.75, with an estimated average price of $194.45. The stock is now traded at around $203.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 62 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Affiance Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 31.92%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $138.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Affiance Financial, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 23.67%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $183.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Affiance Financial, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 39.28%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $376.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Affiance Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.44%. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02. The stock is now traded at around $90.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)
Affiance Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 47.80%. The purchase prices were between $43.26 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Affiance Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 112.07%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 123 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Affiance Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.42%. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.97%. Affiance Financial, LLC still held 58,714 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Affiance Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.99%. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3681.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Affiance Financial, LLC still held 449 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Affiance Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.2%. The sale prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $409.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Affiance Financial, LLC still held 3,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Affiance Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.11%. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Affiance Financial, LLC still held 11,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)
Affiance Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.68%. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $112.9, with an estimated average price of $107.62. The stock is now traded at around $106.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Affiance Financial, LLC still held 34 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Affiance Financial, LLC. Also check out:
