Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/benchmark+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 92,197 shares, 18.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
  2. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 217,369 shares, 15.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
  3. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 229,717 shares, 13.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
  4. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 173,046 shares, 12.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.88%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 33,794 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $65.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG)

Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 295.03%. The purchase prices were between $63.61 and $257.88, with an estimated average price of $97.16. The stock is now traded at around $251.078500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 88,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (JKD)

Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 289.34%. The purchase prices were between $57.08 and $232.79, with an estimated average price of $96.12. The stock is now traded at around $221.910900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 93,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 334.07%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 110.64%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $69.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 122.95%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
insider