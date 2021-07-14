Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund

New Purchases: VXUS, VGSH, VT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/benchmark+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 92,197 shares, 18.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 217,369 shares, 15.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 229,717 shares, 13.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 173,046 shares, 12.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.88% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 33,794 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%

Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $65.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 295.03%. The purchase prices were between $63.61 and $257.88, with an estimated average price of $97.16. The stock is now traded at around $251.078500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 88,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 289.34%. The purchase prices were between $57.08 and $232.79, with an estimated average price of $96.12. The stock is now traded at around $221.910900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 93,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 334.07%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 110.64%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $69.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Benchmark Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 122.95%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.