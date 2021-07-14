Canal Capital Management, LLC Buys Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

New Purchases: NEE, TLT, ANTM, BXMT, OSTK, AZN, COP, COST, RVT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Square Inc, sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, NextEra Energy Partners LP, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canal Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Canal Capital Management, LLC owns 131 stocks with a total value of $344 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 311,527 shares, 22.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.82% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,056 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 23,809 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.59% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 75,499 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.90% WestRock Co (WRK) - 119,367 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 15,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $146.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $395.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Overstock.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.06 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $79.64. The stock is now traded at around $87.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $33.87, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $30.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,784 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $409.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc by 37.82%. The purchase prices were between $240.41 and $270.23, with an estimated average price of $255.96. The stock is now traded at around $258.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.3%. The holding were 311,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.59%. The purchase prices were between $397.82 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $418.63. The stock is now traded at around $438.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 23,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 46.42%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $363.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 15,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.90%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $108.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 75,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 230.62%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $239.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 9,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 313.17%. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $460.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 3,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The sale prices were between $9.04 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $9.65.

Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92.

Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $71.59 and $98.96, with an estimated average price of $86.56.

Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The sale prices were between $100.1 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12.

Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $26.09 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $32.65.

Canal Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 72.16%. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $53.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.13%. Canal Capital Management, LLC still held 24,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.