Canal Capital Management, LLC Buys Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Canal Capital Management, LLC Buys Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Canal Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Square Inc, sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, NextEra Energy Partners LP, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canal Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Canal Capital Management, LLC owns 131 stocks with a total value of $344 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Canal Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/canal+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Canal Capital Management, LLC
  1. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 311,527 shares, 22.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.82%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,056 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 23,809 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.59%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 75,499 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.90%
  5. WestRock Co (WRK) - 119,367 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 15,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $146.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $395.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Overstock.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.06 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $79.64. The stock is now traded at around $87.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $33.87, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $30.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,784 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $409.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc by 37.82%. The purchase prices were between $240.41 and $270.23, with an estimated average price of $255.96. The stock is now traded at around $258.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.3%. The holding were 311,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.59%. The purchase prices were between $397.82 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $418.63. The stock is now traded at around $438.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 23,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 46.42%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $363.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 15,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.90%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $108.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 75,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 230.62%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $239.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 9,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 313.17%. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $460.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 3,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS)

Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The sale prices were between $9.04 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $9.65.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92.

Sold Out: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)

Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $71.59 and $98.96, with an estimated average price of $86.56.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The sale prices were between $100.1 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12.

Sold Out: Invitae Corp (NVTA)

Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $26.09 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $32.65.

Reduced: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Canal Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 72.16%. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $53.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.13%. Canal Capital Management, LLC still held 24,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Canal Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Canal Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Canal Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Canal Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Canal Capital Management, LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider