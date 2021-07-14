Canal Capital Management, LLC Buys Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

- New Purchases: NEE, TLT, ANTM, BXMT, OSTK, AZN, COP, COST, RVT,
- Added Positions: ODFL, IVV, QQQ, IJR, SQ, ILMN, VIG, UDOW, SUI, PG, NVS, MSFT, AVGO, SBUX, AAPL, JNJ, SRLN, CMCSA, DIS, AMZN, EXAS, UPS, ADBE, BABA, PANW, INVH, V, SPOT, FB, MO, GOOGL, GS, ALGN, LMT, JD, ISRG, PYPL, INTU, AMT, BMY, CSCO, AOA, TOTL, JRI, PM, IGSB, BND, ARKG, SPDW, AGG, ABBV, D,
- Reduced Positions: VWO, VRTX, JNK, LQD, NEP, BX, MINT, EMB, SPEM, VNQ, ARKK, BRK.B, ROKU, AUB, TFC, AOR, TSLA, VLO, SDY, VEA, RTX, SPY, MKL,
- Sold Out: SDS, BNDX, PBW, GBIL, NVTA,
- Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 311,527 shares, 22.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.82%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,056 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 23,809 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.59%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 75,499 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.90%
- WestRock Co (WRK) - 119,367 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 15,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $146.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $395.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 807 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)
Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Overstock.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.06 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $79.64. The stock is now traded at around $87.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)
Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $33.87, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $30.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,784 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Canal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $409.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 510 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)
Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc by 37.82%. The purchase prices were between $240.41 and $270.23, with an estimated average price of $255.96. The stock is now traded at around $258.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.3%. The holding were 311,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.59%. The purchase prices were between $397.82 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $418.63. The stock is now traded at around $438.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 23,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 46.42%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $363.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 15,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.90%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $108.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 75,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Square Inc (SQ)
Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 230.62%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $239.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 9,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Canal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 313.17%. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $460.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 3,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS)
Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The sale prices were between $9.04 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $9.65.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92.Sold Out: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)
Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $71.59 and $98.96, with an estimated average price of $86.56.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)
Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The sale prices were between $100.1 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12.Sold Out: Invitae Corp (NVTA)
Canal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $26.09 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $32.65.Reduced: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Canal Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 72.16%. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $53.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.13%. Canal Capital Management, LLC still held 24,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.
