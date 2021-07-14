Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

New Purchases: ESGV, TMO, ESML, BDX, CHD, MMM, LHX, MKC, WDFC, SQ, IYR, SCHD,

Tiburon, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC owns 55 stocks with a total value of $562 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 517,575 shares, 36.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) - 163,723 shares, 11.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 685,079 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96% Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) - 225,325 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 363,541 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%

Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $81.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 59,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $510.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.02 and $40.93, with an estimated average price of $39.75. The stock is now traded at around $39.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $246.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,338 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC initiated holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.05 and $89.89, with an estimated average price of $86.5. The stock is now traded at around $85.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $239.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 851 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF by 199.11%. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $49.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 281,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 23.93%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $170.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.