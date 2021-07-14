Havens Advisors Llc Buys Proofpoint Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Kansas City Southern, Sells , , RealPage Inc

New Purchases: PFPT, NUAN, WBT, GRUB, PPD, SPNT, CNST, HOME, ORBC, GRA, TLND, RAVN, STL, OCA, HCICU, AAC.U, SDACU, COLIU, WPCB.U, LEGAU,

PFPT, NUAN, WBT, GRUB, PPD, SPNT, CNST, HOME, ORBC, GRA, TLND, RAVN, STL, OCA, HCICU, AAC.U, SDACU, COLIU, WPCB.U, LEGAU, Added Positions: KSU, INFO, AJRD, WLTW, XLNX, PRAH, ALXN,

KSU, INFO, AJRD, WLTW, XLNX, PRAH, ALXN, Reduced Positions: WORK, SPWH, MXIM, CHNG, NAV, HIG, SOGO, BPY,

WORK, SPWH, MXIM, CHNG, NAV, HIG, SOGO, BPY, Sold Out: VAR, IPHI, RP, CLGX, GWPH, 3XPA, FLIR, PRSP, DOYU, CUB, STAY, CRHM,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Proofpoint Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Kansas City Southern, Welbilt Inc, Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, sells , , RealPage Inc, CoreLogic Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Havens Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Havens Advisors Llc owns 42 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HAVENS ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/havens+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 70,500 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.16% Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 95,000 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.29% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 54,000 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.88% Coherent Inc (COHR) - 35,000 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 40,000 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.08%

Havens Advisors Llc initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.94%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Havens Advisors Llc initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6%. The holding were 138,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Havens Advisors Llc initiated holding in Welbilt Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.48 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $23.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 146,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Havens Advisors Llc initiated holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV. The purchase prices were between $17.36 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 171,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Havens Advisors Llc initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 61,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Havens Advisors Llc initiated holding in SiriusPoint Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11.02, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 263,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Havens Advisors Llc added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 2091.24%. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $267.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Havens Advisors Llc added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 127.71%. The purchase prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85. The stock is now traded at around $112.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Havens Advisors Llc added to a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc by 35.74%. The purchase prices were between $46.72 and $49.7, with an estimated average price of $48. The stock is now traded at around $47.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 156,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Havens Advisors Llc added to a holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc by 33.28%. The purchase prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $165.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 19,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Havens Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Havens Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Havens Advisors Llc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Havens Advisors Llc sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Havens Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Havens Advisors Llc sold out a holding in SiriusPoint Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.95 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $8.38.