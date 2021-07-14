Havens Advisors Llc Buys Proofpoint Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Kansas City Southern, Sells , , RealPage Inc

- New Purchases: PFPT, NUAN, WBT, GRUB, PPD, SPNT, CNST, HOME, ORBC, GRA, TLND, RAVN, STL, OCA, HCICU, AAC.U, SDACU, COLIU, WPCB.U, LEGAU,
- Added Positions: KSU, INFO, AJRD, WLTW, XLNX, PRAH, ALXN,
- Reduced Positions: WORK, SPWH, MXIM, CHNG, NAV, HIG, SOGO, BPY,
- Sold Out: VAR, IPHI, RP, CLGX, GWPH, 3XPA, FLIR, PRSP, DOYU, CUB, STAY, CRHM,
These are the top 5 holdings of HAVENS ADVISORS LLC
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 70,500 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.16%
- Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 95,000 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.29%
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 54,000 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.88%
- Coherent Inc (COHR) - 35,000 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio.
- Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 40,000 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.08%
Havens Advisors Llc initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.94%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Havens Advisors Llc initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6%. The holding were 138,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Welbilt Inc (WBT)
Havens Advisors Llc initiated holding in Welbilt Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.48 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $23.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 146,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (GRUB)
Havens Advisors Llc initiated holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV. The purchase prices were between $17.36 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 171,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PPD Inc (PPD)
Havens Advisors Llc initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 61,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT)
Havens Advisors Llc initiated holding in SiriusPoint Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11.02, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 263,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Havens Advisors Llc added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 2091.24%. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $267.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Havens Advisors Llc added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 127.71%. The purchase prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85. The stock is now traded at around $112.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)
Havens Advisors Llc added to a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc by 35.74%. The purchase prices were between $46.72 and $49.7, with an estimated average price of $48. The stock is now traded at around $47.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 156,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)
Havens Advisors Llc added to a holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc by 33.28%. The purchase prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $165.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 19,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (VAR)
Havens Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: (IPHI)
Havens Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
Havens Advisors Llc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
Havens Advisors Llc sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.Sold Out: (GWPH)
Havens Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.Sold Out: SiriusPoint Ltd (3XPA)
Havens Advisors Llc sold out a holding in SiriusPoint Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.95 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $8.38.
Here is the complete portfolio of HAVENS ADVISORS LLC.
1. HAVENS ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HAVENS ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HAVENS ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HAVENS ADVISORS LLC keeps buying
