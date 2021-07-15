ON Semiconductor Intelligent Sensing Technologies Enable 360° Vision in AutoX Gen5 Self-Driving Platform

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), today announced that its image sensing and LiDAR technologies power key functions of AutoX’s Gen5 self-driving platform. Revealed at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, the new Gen5 autonomous vehicle technology enables the first fully driverless RoboTaxi, designed to democratize autonomy and provide universal access to the transportation of people and goods.

“In our quest to bring our Level 4 autonomous RoboTaxi to the market, ON Semiconductor is the obvious partner for all of our sensing needs,” stated Jianxiong Xiao, founder and CEO of AutoX. “The AR0820AT+8+MP+image+sensor enables high-resolution camera fusion with other sensors. This is crucial in dense urban scenarios, where a wide field of view is needed to capture objects on sidewalks or cross traffic, while extending the practical sensing distance to beyond 300 meters to enable autonomy at freeway speeds, where objects or signs must be recognized farther away from the vehicle to enable sufficient reaction time.”

AutoX RoboTaxis are equipped with the most advanced camera sensors and LiDAR detectors for the highest level of safety. ON Semiconductor provides 28 high-resolution AR0820AT+8+MP+image+sensors and four SiPM+arrays+for+LiDAR+sensors, providing a full surround view with zero blind spots.

“ON Semiconductor continues to drive innovations in market-leading sensor technologies, and our scalable sensor solutions address the stringent and rapidly evolving needs of the automotive market,” commented Ross Jatou, senior vice president, Intelligent Sensing Group at ON Semiconductor. “Performance and deep integration are both key for truly driverless applications. We are thrilled with the continued engagement with AutoX, as we continue to advance active safety and enable fully autonomous driving.”

AutoX’s complete hardware and software stack for Level 4 autonomous driving can handle the densest and most dynamic traffic conditions, demonstrated by its recognition as the first company to receive a license to operate fully autonomous RoboTaxis in China. AutoX has deployed hundreds of RoboTaxis in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Wuhan and other major Chinese cities. The company also launched its RoboTaxi and RoboDelivery pilot services in California last year.

ON Semiconductor is a leader in automotive sensing with over 400 million image sensors on the road today. Leveraging a legacy of imaging excellence spanning over forty-five years, the company supplies a variety of sensor types, resolutions and optical formats for the most demanding imaging applications. The company’s sensor portfolio includes advanced solutions for park assist, surround/rear view cameras, in-cabin, mirror replacement, lane departure warning, advanced braking, collision avoidance and other ADAS/AD systems.

About AutoX

AutoX is the frontrunner of Level 4 driverless RoboTaxis in China, and its mission is to democratize autonomy and provide universal access to the transportation of people and goods. It was founded in 2016 by Dr. Jianxiong Xiao (a.k.a. Professor X), a self-driving technologist from MIT and Princeton University. The company’s self-driving platform is known to be capable of handling the most challenging and dynamic traffic scenarios in urban cities around the world. AutoX is the first and currently only company in China operating a fully driverless RoboTaxi service on public roads without safety drivers. AutoX is also the second company to obtain California DMV’s completely driverless RoboTaxi permit. In China, AutoX has deployed hundreds of RoboTaxis in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Wuhan, and many other cities. In January 2021, AutoX launched the world’s second and China’s first fully driverless RoboTaxi service that is open to the public. Headquartered in Shenzhen, AutoX has eight offices and five R&D centers globally.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive%2C+communications%2C+computing%2C+consumer%2C+industrial%2C+medical%2C+aerospace+and+defense+applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.onsemi.com.

