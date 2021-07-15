Logo
Honeywell International Inc. to Join the NASDAQ-100 Index Beginning July 21, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq ( NDAQ) today announced that Honeywell International Inc. ( HON), will become a component of the NASDAQ-100 Index® ( NDX), the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index ( NDXE) and the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Index ( NDXX) prior to market open on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Honeywell International Inc. will replace Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( ALXN) in the NASDAQ-100 Index®, the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index and the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Index.

For more information about the company, go to https://www.honeywell.com/ .

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq ( NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular financial product or an overall investment strategy. Neither The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any financial product or any representation about the financial condition of any company or fund. Statements regarding Nasdaq’s proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

Media Contact: Emily Pan, Nasdaq
Issuer & Investor Contact: Index Client Services, Nasdaq
[email protected]


