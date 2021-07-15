Logo
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

BrainChip+Holdings+Ltd (ASX: BRN), (OTCQX: BRCHF), a leading provider of ultra-low power, high-performance artificial intelligence technology, today announced that it has retained Integrous Communications (“Integrous”) as its investor relations advisor. Integrous will lead BrainChip’s financial communications and strategic investor relations initiatives.

"From being included in the S&P/ASX 300 to our upgraded listing on the OTCQX® Market, we have seen a tremendous rise in opportunities on the financial side of our business that requires further attention,” said Ken Scarince, CFO of BrainChip. “By retaining an investor relations firm like Integrous, we are able to concentrate on our core competencies of delivering next-generation AI at the Edge solutions. We anticipate our work with Integrous will help attract additional institutional investment while maximizing the returns for our current shareholders.”

"We are pleased to be working with BrainChip," said Benjamin Jacobson III, Managing Partner of Integrous. “Their revolutionary technology is generations ahead of anything else on the market and near-term catalysts create the perfect timing for exposure to an expanded North American base. We look forward to assisting management with all aspects of their communications and investor relations strategies."

About Integrous Communications

Integrous Communications is an independent communications and investor relations consulting firm providing a single source solution for financial, corporate governance, applied technology, and integrated corporate communications services. Headquartered in Austin, Texas with offices in the Greater New York area, California, Vancouver and Alberta, Canada, the firm’s diverse team of professionals has more than 100 years of combined experience. Integrous serves both domestic and international clients, including companies listed on the U.S., Canadian, Australian and European exchanges.

About BrainChip

BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a groundbreaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida™, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.

Additional information is available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brainchipinc.com+

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.twitter.com%2FBrainChip_inc+

Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2F7792006

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “should,” “intend,” “estimate,” “projects,” variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company’s filings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005944/en/

