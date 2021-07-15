SID Reports Significant 'Impact Factor' Increase for Flagship Publication

PR Newswire

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Information Display (SID) has announced that SID's flagship publication, the Journal of the Society for Information Display (JSID), now has an Impact Factor of 2.140, a substantial increase from previous years. Market research firm Clarivate Plc ( NYSE:CLVT, Financial), released the update as part of its annual Journal Citation Reports (JCR)™.

The annual JCR release enables the research community to evaluate the world's high-quality academic journals using a range of indicators, descriptive data and visualizations. The reports are used extensively by academic publishers across the globe to evaluate the impact of their journals relative to their field and promote them to the research community.

The JCR is based on 2020 data compiled from Clarivate's Web of Science Core Collection™, the flagship collection of quality journals, books and conference proceedings in the world's largest publisher-neutral global citation database. The structured data are curated by a global team of experts at Clarivate, who continuously evaluate and select the collections covered to ensure accuracy in journal impact evaluations. These insights enable researchers, publishers, editors, librarians and funders to explore the key drivers of a journal's value for diverse audiences, making better use of the wide body of data and metrics available in the JCR.

The IF is an index calculated by Clarivate that reflects the yearly average number of citations of articles published in the last two years in a given journal. It's frequently used as a proxy for the relative importance of a journal within its field; journals with higher impact factor values are often deemed to be more important, or carry more intrinsic prestige in their respective fields, than those with lower values.

"As the most prestigious society in the display industry, SID plays an important role in both academia and business," said JSID Editor Jiun-Haw Lee. "JSID has long been regarded as one of the most prestigious educational display industry publications. Not only are we proud that we were able to increase the score, but we will also continue this effort to further publicize SID worldwide."

Several world-renowned individuals in the display industry contributed papers for JSID. A few of these include: Fangwang Gou, En-Lin Hsiang, Guanjun Tan, Yi-Fen Lan, Cheng-Yeh Tsai, and Shin-Tson Wu.

"Without the hard work and commitment of all our authors, this effort would have not been possible. The content submitted included a unique array of topics anywhere from micro-LED displays to industry details on LCDs and flexible quantum dot light-emitting devices for targeted photomedical applications. Altogether, the papers contained 52 citations. There was an increase in the IF across the board, especially in the category of "Optics", where the ranking went up from 32.47% (2019) to 46.97% (2020)," added Lee.

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Its mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

About SID

The Society for Information Display (SID) is the only professional organization focused on the electronic display and visual information technology industries. In fact, by exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display and visual information technologies, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. To promote industry and academic technology development, while also educating consumers on the importance of displays, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which brings industry and academia all under one roof to showcase technology that will shape the future. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org .

