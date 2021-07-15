Logo
EESTech Submits Final Environmental Impact Assessment

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW CASTLE, Del., July 14, 2021

NEW CASTLE, Del., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In June 2021, EESTech (OTC: EESH) filed Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) submission for its ferrochrome (FeCr) slag reclamation project being undertaken for Samancor Chrome of South Africa, the world's largest integrated FeCr metals producer.

After more than twelve months of Covid-19 delays, EESTech is able to confirm that EkoInfo, a South African environmental engineering firm and several specialist consultants, contracted by EESTech, have progressed the EIA with all reporting documents now being filed with Government authorities for final project consideration.

The EIA filing marks a significant milestone.

Subject to approval, EESTech will initiate the Samancor project rollout, with financing, engineering, procurement and construction being the next stage of the project.

EESTech will process over 700,000 tons of ferrochrome (FeCr) slag per year, recovering up to 99% of FeCr units as a concentrate to be smelted in EESTech's patent pending Inductosmelt Induction Furnace to produce FeCr metal. Under the terms of agreement any metal produced will be sold to Samancor, with all post process tailings being 100% owned and marketed by EESTech as ThermaSand.

ThermaSand is an inert sand with a unique composition that when upgraded by an EESTech proprietary process into technical grade sand will be sold for application in the foundry, metals casting and geopolymer markets.

About EESTech:

EESTech Inc, promotes Economically Environmentally Sustainable Technologies to the world mining and minerals processing industries. EESTech Inc is publicly traded on the US OTC market, symbol EESH. www.eestechinc.com

Released for EESTech, Inc by Elocal Limited.
Address all media enquiries to: Mykeljon Winckel
[email protected]

Forward Looking Statement:

This media release includes statements that may constitute 'forward-looking' statements. The statements can be identified by phrases such as EESTech, Inc. or its management 'believes' 'forecasts', 'estimates' or other words or phrases of similar import. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbour provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Similarly, such statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause or contribute to such differences include but are not limited to our ability to recruit and retain key personnel, the availability of funding for future operating requirements, our ability to protect our intellectual property, our ability to secure contracts for the installation of our products and our ability to develop and operate such projects successfully. We urge you to carefully consider these factors and the information detailing other factors (which may cause actual results to differ materially) included in EESTech, Inc.'s press releases and other historical SEC filings. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and neither the Company nor its management assumes any obligation to update these statements.

favicon.png?sn=CN44291&sd=2021-07-14 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eestech-submits-final-environmental-impact-assessment-301334334.html

SOURCE EESTech Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN44291&Transmission_Id=202107142245PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN44291&DateId=20210714
