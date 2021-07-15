CICC Publishes Thematic Research on How AI Empowers Achievement of Carbon Neutrality

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

CICC Publishes Thematic Research on How AI Empowers Achievement of Carbon Neutrality

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, July 14, 2021

BEIJING, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC, 3908.HK, 601995.SH) held the Investment and Financing Theme Forum at the 2021 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, during which it published a research report, Achieving Carbon Neutrality amid Thriving AI. CICC Research's Technology Group has joined together with multiple sector research teams to complete this in-depth analysis covering potential scenarios for AI-enabled carbon emission reduction. The report demonstrates the practical effects and the evolutionary trends of AI in terms of improving efficiency, saving energy, as well as reducing emissions consumption. Peng Hu, Chief Analyst of CICC's Technology Hardware Group, delivered a keynote speech to the conference, analyzing how AI can help achieve carbon neutrality, as well as the investment opportunities in the technology industry, for example, AI-enabled cities, AI-enabled vehicles, AI-enabled smart manufacturing, and AI-enabled power.

Carbon neutrality, an important application for AI

After the 21st United Nations Climate Change Conference, the achievement of carbon neutrality has become a global goal. As of the end of 2020, 44 countries and regions around the world made commitments on carbon neutrality. China also announced that it would achieve peak carbon levels by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060.

CICC believes that the key to achieving carbon neutrality lies in the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP, which puts pressure on areas such as energy, transportation, manufacturing and urban construction planning in the context of China's rapid economic growth. AI is expected to promote efficiency and consumption reduction in a number of different areas and help achieve the goal of carbon neutrality. Peng explains that AI can help in three ways: prediction, monitoring and optimization.

AI helps carbon neutrality in four major areas

In Peng's view, AI could help achieve the goal of carbon neutrality in the four fields, namely cities, smart manufacturing, vehicles and power.

  • City planning - AI could be used to dynamically predict urban development, improve the structure of cities, and ease problems related to long-distance commuting.
  • Smart manufacturing - AI could help cut production costs and improve the efficiency.
  • Vehicles - AI will drive the transformation of the traditional automotive industry, improve the consumer experience in the fields of self-driving and intelligent logistics, as well as reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions.
  • Power, AI will play an important role in the digitalization of the power grid, improve overall energy supply efficiency of the power system, and achieve the effect of reducing carbon emissions.

Investment opportunities in the science and technology industries against the backdrop of carbon neutrality

ESG investing has become a global trend. Peng believes that the ESG investment philosophy will prompt listed companies to pay more attention to the control of carbon emissions. Over the long term, companies with higher ESG level will achieve better operation results and more sustainable returns, which creates new investment opportunities. Peng points out that AI should also be filled with "humanistic care", which is not only a technical term that means increase efficiency and profits, but also plays a greater role in improving the living environment, creating social welfare and enhancing human well-being.

Peng suggests to focus the investment opportunities in the following 10 areas amid AI-enabled carbon neutrality: 1) smart power grids; 2) drones for civilian use; 3) mobile robots; 4) industrial internet platforms; 5) machine vision; 6) smart cities; 7) cloud computing; 8) AI chips; 9) intelligent driving; and 10) sensors. According to the CICC's forecast, the increase of the market size of these 10 areas is around RMB 2 trillion in China over the next decade (2021–2030).

To read the full research report, click here: https://en.cicc.com/api/upload/uploadService/dowloadEx?fileId=24884&tenantId=123890

China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC):

China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC, 03908.HK，601995.SH) is a top tier investment bank, founded in China in 1995, providing first-class financial services to corporates, institutions and individuals worldwide. As the first international joint-venture investment bank in China, CICC plays a unique role to support China's economic reforms and liberalization through providing comprehensive one-stop domestic, overseas, and cross-border financial services including investment banking, equities, FICC, asset management, private equity investment, wealth management and research. Headquartered in Beijing, CICC has over 200 branches in Mainland China and offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, New York, London, San Francisco, Frankfurt and Tokyo. For more information about CICC, please visit www.cicc.com

favicon.png?sn=CN44449&sd=2021-07-14 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cicc-publishes-thematic-research-on-how-ai-empowers-achievement-of-carbon-neutrality-301334340.html

SOURCE China International Capital Corporation Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN44449&Transmission_Id=202107142311PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN44449&DateId=20210714
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment