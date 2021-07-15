Logo
Sera Prognostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

SALT LAKE CITY, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sera Prognostics Inc., The Pregnancy Company® (“Sera”), focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing innovative pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 4,687,500 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Sera from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $75.0 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 15, 2021 under the symbol “SERA.” The offering is expected to close on July 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Sera has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 703,125 shares of common stock at the initial price to the public less underwriting discounts.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Cowen and Company, LLC and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as the joint book-running managers for this offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering, when available, may be obtained from:

  • Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, telephone: (800) 831 9146;
  • Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, email: [email protected], telephone: 1-833-297-2926; or
  • William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, telephone: 1-800-621-0687, email: [email protected]

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on July 14, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Sera Prognostics, Inc.
Sera is a women’s health diagnostics company dedicated to improving the lives of women and babies through precision pregnancy care. Sera provides pivotal information during pregnancy to physicians, designed to help improve the health of their patients, and to reduce the costs of healthcare delivery. Sera has a robust pipeline of innovative diagnostic tests focused on the prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. Sera’s PreTRM® Test reports to a physician the individualized risk of spontaneous premature delivery in a pregnancy, enabling earlier proactive interventions in women with higher risk. Sera is located in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Contact
Erich Sandoval, Lazar FINN
[email protected]
+1 917 497 2867



