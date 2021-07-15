Logo
Walmart Announces New Collaboration with Tween Brand Justice – Just in Time for Back to School

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Today, Walmart announced a new collaboration with the Justice brand, bringing its popular tween assortment to even more girls just in time for back to school. With this strategic collaboration, Justice’s signature line of fresh, trend-inspired designs across tween apparel, accessories and home is now available at Walmart’s low prices, shoppable today on Walmart.com and in 2,400 Walmart stores nationwide.

As parents and kids alike plan for finally going back to school, Justice launches at Walmart with a new back-to-school collection that includes more than 140 items across tween fashion, jewelry and accessories, bedding and bath, backpacks, stationery, skateboards and tech accessories. Customers will find athleisure separates including fashion leggings starting at $8, tie dye sweatshirts and joggers starting at $13, and oversized hoodies starting at $18. The collection will also feature bedding sets, pillows, throws and bathroom accessories ranging from $20-$40. New styles will be added seasonally, including shoes and pet accessories debuting in September.

“Justice is a popular brand our customers know and love, and with the back-to-school shopping season underway, this new collection comes at the perfect time for our customers looking to elevate their style,” said Denise Incandela, executive vice president, Apparel and Private Brands, Walmart. “We’re thrilled to partner with Justice as its exclusive fashion retailer as we continue to expand our assortment and add new national brands, offering customers quality, on-trend and accessible style at an incredible value.”

Justice, owned by Bluestar Alliance, is known for its cutting-edge tween apparel and accessories that translate each season’s aspirational trends into looks that help girls feel confident. From 90s inspired streetwear and athleisure separates with bold and vibrant prints, to denim featuring the latest silhouettes, washes and distresses, Justice offers the latest styles for every girl at a price point for every Walmart customer.

“Bringing Justice to Walmart is such a natural fit,” says Ralph Gindi, President of Bluestar Alliance. “Justice connects to so many girls in an incredibly impactful way, we wanted to make sure even more consumers would have the opportunity to grow up with the brand. Justice was previously available in 1,000 brand stores and now it is carried in 2,400 Walmart stores nationwide. This is truly an exciting moment for Justice and its core consumer.”

For more details on Walmart’s collaboration with Justice, visit the Walmart+Corporate+Newsroom. To shop the new back-to-school collection, visit walmart.com%2Fjusticegirls.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com%2Fwalmart and on Twitter at twitter.com%2Fwalmart.

About Justice

Justice, owned & managed by Bluestar Alliance, is the premier tween girls’ brand, building exciting and powerful connections through fashion and fun. We create apparel and lifestyle products that celebrate every girl’s unique sense of self. From must-have trends to pop-culture, the Justice brand is all about inspiring and empowering every girl, every day. Your girl is the heart of Justice. Additional information about Bluestar Alliance can be found by visiting the corporate website, www.bluestaralliance.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005953/en/

