AutoZone Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

The stock of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $1579.97 per share and the market cap of $34 billion, AutoZone stock appears to be fairly valued. GF Value for AutoZone is shown in the chart below.

Because AutoZone is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 11.9% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 1.75% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. AutoZone has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.12, which is worse than 84% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of AutoZone at 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of AutoZone is poor. This is the debt and cash of AutoZone over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. AutoZone has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $14.3 billion and earnings of $90.95 a share. Its operating margin of 20.46% better than 94% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. Overall, GuruFocus ranks AutoZone’s profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of AutoZone over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of AutoZone is 11.9%, which ranks better than 83% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 12.2%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical.

One can also evaluate a company’s profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, AutoZone’s ROIC is 28.23 while its WACC came in at 5.83. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of AutoZone is shown below:

In summary, The stock of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. To learn more about AutoZone stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.