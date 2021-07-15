LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities

AMSTERDAM and LONDON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeasePlan, one of the world’s leading Car-as-a-Service companies, and Arrival, ( ARVL) the global technology company creating electric vehicles (EVs) with its unique technologies, today announce that LeasePlan will be the preferred operational leasing partner for Arrival electric vans. The partnership is based on an initial order of 3,000 vans, with the sales agreement expected to be finalised in Q3 2021.



Tex Gunning, CEO of LeasePlan, said:

“Demand for online shopping is skyrocketing, but this demand has to be met responsibly, and concerns about pollution from delivery vehicles need to be addressed. I’m therefore delighted to be partnering with Arrival, which will see LeasePlan delivering some of the greenest. cleanest and truly innovative eLCVs to our customers. Together we are going to revolutionize the fast-growing eLCV market and make zero emission deliveries part and parcel of the New Normal.”

Avinash Rugoobur, President, Arrival, said:

“LeasePlan is not only the world’s largest Car-as-a-Service company, but they have also shown a long-term commitment to carbon footprint reduction as founding members of the EV100 – really putting sustainability on the map long before it was popular. Arrival is thrilled to be partnering with a fellow company leading the charge to accelerate the transition to zero-emissions vehicles, bringing sustainable mobility and cleaner air to cities around the world. This shows Arrival’s method is truly game changing and can roll out in multiple locations rapidly. With this new partnership, Arrival will be able to deepen and expand our presence globally, working with LeasePlan to bring the best possible products to its customers and in turn helping them to achieve their own sustainability goals.”

Arrival accelerates the mass adoption of EVs at scale globally by producing affordable commercial vehicles, with a substantially lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). This is enabled by Arrival’s unique new method of design and production in rapidly scalable Microfactories which utilises the company’s in-house technologies, including materials, software, hardware and robotics.

LeasePlan has a global fleet of approximately 1.9 million vehicles and is one of the world’s leading providers of delivery vans-as-a-service – nearly 1 in every 4 LeasePlan vehicles is an LCV (Light Commercial Vehicle). LeasePlan’s ambition is to achieve net zero emissions from its serviced fleet by 2030.

See HERE for press kit

About Arrival

Arrival ( ARVL), a joint stock company (société anonyme) governed by the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, is reinventing the automotive industry with its entirely new approach to the design and assembly of electric vehicles. Low CapEx, rapidly scalable Microfactories combined with proprietary in-house developed components, materials and software, enable the production of best in class vehicles competitively priced to fossil fuel variants and with a substantially lower total cost of ownership. This transformative approach provides cities globally with the solutions they need to create sustainable urban environments and exceptional experiences for their citizens. Arrival is a global business founded in 2015 and headquartered in London, UK and Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, with more than 1,900 global employees located in offices across the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company is deploying its first four microfactories in North Carolina, USA, South Carolina, USA, Bicester, UK and Madrid, Spain.

About LeasePlan

LeasePlan is a global leader in Car-as-a-Service, with approximately 1.9 million vehicles under management in over 30 countries. LeasePlan purchases, funds and manages new vehicles for its customers, providing a complete end-to-end service for a typical contract duration of three to four years. With over 50 years’ experience, LeasePlan's mission is to provide what’s next in sustainable mobility so our customers can focus on what's next for them. Find out more at www.leaseplan.com/corporate

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the products offered by Arrival and the markets in which it operates, Arrival's ability to produce electric commercial vehicles, expectations regarding Arrival's ability to enable AD and ADAS features in the Arrival Bus and Van, expectations regarding the mass adoption of EVs, expectations regarding the benefits of the collaboration between Arrival and Ambarella and expectations regarding the benefits of Arrival's Microfactories. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions.

Media contact, Arrival

Media contact

