Vitrolife AB (publ) - Interim report January - June 2021: Good growth and acquisition of Igenomix

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Vitrolife AB (publ) - Interim report January - June 2021: Good growth and acquisition of Igenomix

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 15, 2021

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Second quarter

  • Sales amounted to SEK 382 (209) million, corresponding to an increase of 83 percent in SEK. Sales increased by 94 percent in local currency.
  • Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 134 (40) million, corresponding to a margin of 35 (19) percent. Currency effects negatively impacted EBITDA by SEK 15 million. Operating income included non-recurring acquisition-related costs of SEK 11 million and non-recurring transport-related costs of SEK 3 million. Adjusted for these items, EBITDA amounted to SEK 148 million corresponding to a margin of 39 percent.
  • Net income amounted to SEK 86 (12) million, which gave earnings per share of SEK 0.79 (0.11).

First half year

  • Sales amounted to SEK 761 (543) million, corresponding to an increase of 40 percent in SEK. Sales increased by 49 percent in local currency.
  • Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 297 (156) million, corresponding to a margin of 39 (29) percent. Currency effects negatively impacted EBITDA by SEK 25 million. Operating income included non-recurring acquisition-related costs of SEK 14 million and non-recurring transport-related costs of SEK 3 million. Adjusted for these items, EBITDA amounted to SEK 314 million, corresponding to a margin of 41 percent.
  • Net income amounted to SEK 205 (92) million, which gave earnings per share of SEK 1.88 (0.84).

After the end of the period

  • After closing day Vitrolife entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Igenomix for a purchase sum of EUR 1.25 billion (approximately SEK 12.7 billion).

Gothenburg, July 15, 2021
VITROLIFE AB (publ)
Thomas Axelsson, CEO

This disclosure contains information that Vitrolife AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on July 15, 2021 at 8.00 am CET.

CONTACT:

Queries should be addressed to:
Thomas Axelsson, CEO, tel 46 31 721 80 01
Mikael Engblom, CFO, tel 46 31 721 80 14

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/vitrolife-ab--publ-/r/interim-report-january---june-2021--good-growth-and-acquisition-of-igenomix,c3385182

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1031/3385182/1445023.pdf

Interim report January - June 2021

favicon.png?sn=IO44548&sd=2021-07-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vitrolife-ab-publ---interim-report-january--june-2021-good-growth-and-acquisition-of-igenomix-301334421.html

SOURCE Vitrolife AB (publ)

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO44548&Transmission_Id=202107150257PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO44548&DateId=20210715
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment