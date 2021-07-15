Interim Report January - June 2021 Coor Service Management Holding AB

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Interim Report January - June 2021 Coor Service Management Holding AB

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, July 15, 2021

STOCKHOLM, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Second quarter of 2021

  • Net sales in the second quarter amounted to SEK 2,445 (2,265) million. Organic growth was 8 per cent and growth from acquisitions 1 per cent, while exchange rate effects accounted for -1 per cent.
  • Adjusted EBITA increased by 19 per cent to SEK 167 (141) million and the operating margin was 6.8 (6.2) per cent.
  • EBIT was SEK 119 (86) million. Profit after tax was SEK 81 (52) million.
  • Earnings per share were SEK 0.8 (0.5).
  • Cash conversion for the most recent 12-month period amounted to 94 (107) per cent.
  • Leverage in relation to adjusted EBITDA was 1.7 (2.2).

First half of the year (January–June 2021)

  • Net sales in the first half of the year amounted to SEK 4,775 (4,806) million. Organic growth was 0 per cent and growth from acquisitions 1 per cent, while exchange rate effects accounted for -1 per cent.
  • Adjusted EBITA increased by 16 per cent to SEK 306 (263) million and the operating margin was 6.4 (5.5) per cent.
  • EBIT was SEK 203 (147) million. Profit after tax was SEK 134 (83) million.
  • Earnings per share were SEK 1.4 (0.9).

Group earnings summary


Apr-Jun


Jan-Jun


Rolling

Jan-Dec


2021

2020


2021

2020


12 mth.

2020

Net sales

2,445

2,265


4,775

4,806


9,560

9,591

Organic growth, %

8

-11


0

-7


-4

-7

Acquired growth, %

1

2


1

2


1

2

FX-effects, %

-1

-2


-1

-1


-2

-2

Adjusted EBITA

167

141


306

263


599

556

Adjusted EBITA-margin, %

6.8

6.2


6.4

5.5


6.3

5.8

EBIT

119

86


203

147


374

318

Income for the period

81

52


134

83


241

191

Cash conversion, %

10

17


48

73


94

108

Earnings per share, SEK

0.8

0.5


1.4

0.9


2.5

2.0

Invitation to a press and analyst presentation

On 15 July 2021, at 9:00 a.m. CEST, the company's CEO and CFO will give a presentation on developments in the second quarter via a webcast.

To participate in the webcast, please register in advance using the following link: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=8CFB7CE1-228C-49A1-9987-30F3A99A763E

To listen to the presentation by telephone, dial +46850558366 (Sweden), +4723963688 (Norway), +4578150110 (Denmark), +358981710521 (Finland) or +443333009267 (UK).

The briefing material and a recording of the webcast will be published on the company's website www.coor.com, under Investors/Reports and presentations, after the briefing.

Financial calendar

9 November 2021 Interim Report January–September 2021

10 February 2022 Interim Report January–December 2021

29 April 2022 Interim Report January–March 2022

15 July 2022 Interim Report January–June 2022

For further information

For questions concerning the financial report, please contact our CFO and Director of Investor Relations Klas Elmberg (+46 10 559 65 80).

For questions concerning the operations or the company in general, please contact president and CEO AnnaCarin Grandin (+46 10 559 57 70) or Magdalena Öhrn, Director of Communications (+46 10 559 55 19).

More information is also available on our website: www.coor.com

This constitutes information which Coor Service Management Holding AB is required to publish under the EU's Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication through the above contact person on 15 July 2021 at 7:30 a.m. CEST.

As the leading provider of facility management services, Coor aims to create the happiest, healthiest and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region. Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services. Coor creates value by executing, developing and streamlining our customers' service activities. This enables our customers to do what they do best.

Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, AB Volvo, Aibel, DNV-GL, Ericsson, Equinor, ICA, NCC, the Danish Police, Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service, PostNord, Saab, Sandvik, SAS, Telia Company, the Swedish Transport Administration, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.

Coor was founded in 1998 and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/coor/r/interim-report-january---june-2021-coor-service-management-holding-ab,c3385302

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO44539&sd=2021-07-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interim-report-january---june-2021-coor-service-management-holding-ab-301334392.html

SOURCE Coor

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO44539&Transmission_Id=202107150159PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO44539&DateId=20210715
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment