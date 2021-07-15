Logo
Workiva Becomes First SaaS Company to Join the United Nations Global Compact CFO Taskforce

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Workiva+Inc. (

NYSE:WK, Financial) today announced it has joined the+UN+Global+Compact+CFO+Taskforce, committing to measure its progress toward the implementation of the CFO Principles on Integrated Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Investment and Finance. Workiva is the first Software as a Service (SaaS) company to join the CFO Taskforce, and will work alongside peers to guide companies in aligning their sustainability commitments with credible corporate finance strategies to create real-world impact.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005068/en/

JillKlindt.jpg

Workiva CFO, Jill Klindt, joins United Nations Global Compact CFO Taskforce. (Photo: Business Wire)

“At Workiva, we strive to create a better tomorrow through transparent reporting of financial and non-financial data,” said Workiva CFO Jill Klindt. “Joining the UN Global Compact is a natural fit for Workiva and our years of experience solving complex business problems for the world’s largest organizations. I look forward to working alongside my fellow global CFOs, making sense of the complex ESG ecosystem and achieving greater transparency and accountability.”

“The Principles for SDG-aligned Corporate Finance enable the broader finance ecosystem to scale up financing and investments toward the SDGs to ensure that we leave no one behind. This is the right and opportune thing to do as the long term success of business is inextricably linked to a sustainable future for all,” said Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact.

As custodians of over $14 trillion a year in corporate investment, CFOs can be a driving force for the achievement of the SDGs. Members of the UN Global Compact’s CFO Taskforce have pinpointed four key areas that are relatively underserved but critical for SDG-aligned investments:

  • SDG impact and measurement
  • Integrated SDG strategies and investments
  • Integrated corporate SDG Finance
  • Integrated SDG communication and reporting

With growing global interest in sustainable and responsible+investment, it is increasingly crucial for CFOs to help their companies shape credible, SDG-aligned corporate sustainability strategies.

The CFO Principles on Integrated SDG Investment and Finance are available for download here.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workiva’s open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: improved efficiency, greater transparency and less risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005068/en/

