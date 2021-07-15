Himax Sponsors tinyML Vision Challenge to Foster tinyML Vision Development

TAINAN, Taiwan, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. ( HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced that it sponsored tinyML Vision Challenge, hosted by tinyML Foundation, to advance tinyML computer vision technology into the developer community. A total of $6,000 and extra prizes will be awarded to encourage participants and initiate more machine learning problem solvers from different areas of interest.



Himax Supports the tinyML Foundation to Create An Innovative Development Environment

tinyML Foundation is a non-profit professional organization focused on supporting and nurturing the fast-growing branch of ultralow power machine learning technologies to deal with machine intelligence for edge devices. Himax and tinyML Foundation share the same vision that tinyML technology can enable a new world with trillions of distributed intelligent devices that can accurately identify and classify what they see or sense in ultralow power and battery-powered features. To accelerate growth of the emerging tinyML field, the open knowledge exchange between developers and industries is of great importance. Hence, this tinyML Vision Challenge competition stimulates developers everywhere to synergize their expertise in building and running deep learning neural networks and other complex machine learning (ML) algorithms across a multitude of workloads on low-power devices, offered by industrial machine learning or smart sensing platform leaders, such as Himax.

“With executive-level sponsorship of the tinyML Vision Challenge, Himax has affirmed our commitment to engage developers globally and diversify the tinyML community reach. By extending our involvement as a contest judge along with the sponsorship of this valuable and timely competition, Himax continues to demonstrate our dedication to the development of leading-edge ultralow power machine learning,” said Mr. Mark Chen, Vice President of Smart Sensing business at Himax.

Create Inspiring New Applications by tinyML on Computer Vision with Himax WE-I Plus EVB

Himax’s WE-I Plus EVB is the ideal hardware platform for the tinyML Vision Challenge. WE-I Plus EVB is a versatile AIoT development board equipped with Himax’s ultralow power HX6537-A WE-I Plus AI processor and multiple sensors, including a low-power always-on monochrome camera, a microphone, and an accelerometer. WE-I Plus EVB is the perfect solution for computer-vision, battery-powered edge devices. In response to the challenge to devise a proof of concept using machine vision, the WE-I Plus board represents one of best choices of the leading-edge embedded systems for developers to deploy state-of-the-art tinyML AI solutions to address an industry-grade problem.

“We launched this contest to foster new and innovative vision-based applications that use ultralow power machine learning at the edge. We plan to organize follow-on events to connect technologies and innovations with enormous product and business opportunities, creating value across the entire tinyML ecosystem and within industry verticals,” said Ira Feldman, Managing Director at tinyML Foundation.

tinyML Vision Challenge started in April with the final submission deadline on August 20, 2021. Register today to join the competition for fame and a chance to win the prizes!

Eyes on Edge: tinyML Vision Challenge!

https://www.hackster.io/contests/tinyml-vision

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. ( HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. Himax is a worldwide market leader in display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Additionally, Himax designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) single-chip solutions, LED driver ICs, power management ICs and LCoS micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and heads-up displays (HUD) for automotive. The Company also offers CMOS image sensors, wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing and ultralow power smart sensing, which are used in a wide variety of applications such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical device, home appliance, AIoT, etc. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,000 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Israel, and the US. Himax has 3,023 patents granted and 503 patents pending approval worldwide as of June 30, 2021. Himax has retained its position as the leading display imaging processing semiconductor solution provider to consumer electronics brands worldwide.

http://www.himax.com.tw

Forward Looking Statements

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in this conference call include, but are not limited to, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company’s business; general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortage in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; changes in export license regulated by Export Administration Regulations (EAR); exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.

