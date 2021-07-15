Logo
Iron Mountain Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Iron+Mountain+Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the global leader in innovative storage and information management services, will report its second quarter 2021 financial results before market hours on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss results on the same day.

The earnings press release, conference call slides, and supplemental financial information will be available at: http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ironmountain.com, under “Quarterly Earnings,” at approximately 6:00 A.M. ET that day. The webcast link can be accessed under “Investor Events” and you may register directly for the webcast at the following link: Webcast+Registration.

Investors who would like to join the conference call are encouraged to pre-register using the following link: https%3A%2F%2Fdpregister.com%2Fsreg%2F10157391%2Fe95419bf2b. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Call and replay information are as follows:

Call Date: Thursday, August 5, 2021
Call Time: 8:30 A.M. (Eastern Time)
Domestic Call Dial In: 844.890.1796
International Call Dial In: 412.717.9590

Telephonic replay available two hours after the conclusion of the call for one week
Replay Domestic Dial In: 877.344.7529
Replay International Dial In: 412.317.0088
Access Code: 10157391

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is the global leader in innovative storage and information management services, storing and protecting billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER™ to transform their businesses. Through a range of services including digital+transformation, data+centers, secure+records+storage, information+management, secure+destruction, and art+storage+and+logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

To learn more about Iron Mountain, please visit: www.IronMountain.com and follow @IronMountain on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.businesswire.com%2Fnews%2Fhome%2F20210602005889%2Fen%2F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005119/en/

