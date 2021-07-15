Vivint Smart Home Announces Appointment of The Honorable Barbara Comstock to Board of Directors

Vivint+Smart+Home%2C+Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), a leading smart home company, today announced the appointment of former Congresswoman Barbara Comstock to its Board of Directors. Ms. Comstock will serve as a Class II director, effective immediately.

Ms. Comstock has a distinguished career as an American politician, business leader, lawyer, and women’s advocate. She has three decades of leadership and management experience in state and federal government, the media, business, and philanthropy, and has worked closely with senior leaders across a wide range of industries on a bi-partisan basis throughout her career. During her time in the U.S. House of Representatives she served on the Science, Space and Technology Committee, the Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, Joint Economic Committee, and the House Administration Committee.

“Barbara is incredibly accomplished and brings unique expertise that aligns with the mission and goals of Vivint,” said David F. D'Alessandro, Vivint Smart Home’s chairman of the board of directors. “We are excited for her to share her insights as the newest member of our Board and know that she will be a key part of Vivint’s next phase of growth.”

During her freshman term in Congress, Ms. Comstock was selected as the Chairwoman of The Subcommittee on Research and Technology on the Science Committee. In this role, she held critical hearings on a number of the pressing issues, including cybersecurity, medicine and technology, and privacy. Additionally, she was a founder of the Diversifying Technology Caucus which was bipartisan caucus aimed at getting more women, minorities and veterans into the tech sector.

Ms. Comstock was an active member of Congress on science and technology-related matters, including authoring and passing both “The INSPIRE Act” to promote STEM careers for young women and the Better Pain Management through Better Data Act. She also promoted additional funding for multiple science agencies within her committee. During her time in Congress, Ms. Comstock was noted for her impact as a legislator, having been named one of the "Top Ten Most Effective Lawmakers" in the 115th Congress by the Center for Effective Lawmaking as well as rated one of the most bi-partisan legislators in Congress.

Following her time in Congress, Ms. Comstock has served in a number of roles. She has been a Senior Adviser at Baker Donelson in Washington, D.C., where she works with clients on public policy and communications issues involving both federal and state matters. Since 2019, Ms. Comstock has also served as a Board Member for Trustar Bank, VIEWPac, and Winning4Women.

Prior to her time in Congress, Ms. Comstock was a member of the Virginia General Assembly from 2010 to 2015. During her tenure in the General Assembly, she was Chairwoman of the Science and Technology Committee. In addition to her public service, Ms. Comstock has been active in helping young women with their educational and career goals. In 2013, while serving in the Virginia General Assembly, Ms. Comstock founded her “Young Women’s Leadership Program,” which she continued while she served in Congress. Upon leaving Congress, she continued the program, named “The Barbara Comstock Program for Women in Leadership,” at George Mason University, which is designed to inspire the next generation of women leaders by exposing high school and junior high young women to women leaders in government and the private sector.

Prior to her time as an elected official, Ms. Comstock was a senior partner at Blank Rome, LLP, and Blank Rome Government Relations, where she handled government relations and legal business matters from 2003 to 2006.

