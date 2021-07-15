Avery Dennison to Webcast Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) will host its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call in a live webcast at 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The company's second quarter earnings news release will be issued that morning at 6:45 a.m. ET.

This event will be webcast live, and replays will be available on Avery Dennison's Investor Relations website (www.investors.averydennison.com).

About Avery Dennison:

Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company’s products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employs more than 32,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2020 were $7.0 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005070/en/