Visteon to Announce Second-Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, July 29

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation ( VC), a global automotive electronics technology enterprise dedicated to creating more enjoyable, connected and safe driving experiences, will release its second-quarter 2021 financial results prior to 7 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 29. The company will host a conference call for the investment community at 9 a.m. ET to discuss the results and related matters. The conference call also is available to the public via a live audio webcast.

The dial-in numbers to participate in the call are:
U.S./Canada: 844-535-3468
Outside U.S./Canada: 720-405-0988
Conference ID: 4687199
(Call approximately 10 minutes before the start of the conference.)

The conference call and live audio webcast, related presentation materials, news release and other supplemental information will be accessible in the Investors section of Visteon’s website.

A replay of the conference call will be available through the company’s website or by dialing 855-859-2056 (toll-free from the U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international). The conference ID for the phone replay is 4687199. The phone replay will be available for one week following the conference call.

About Visteon

Visteon is a technology leader in automotive electronics dedicated to creating a more enjoyable, connected and safe driving experience. Our platforms leverage proven, scalable hardware and software solutions that enable the digital, electric and autonomous evolution of our global automotive customers. Visteon products align with key industry trends and include digital instrument clusters, displays, Android-based infotainment systems, domain controllers, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and battery management systems. The company is headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, and has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries. Visteon reported sales of approximately $2.5 billion and booked $4.6 billion of new business in 2020. Learn more at https://investors.visteon.com/.

Follow Visteon:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/visteon
https://twitter.com/visteon
https://www.facebook.com/VisteonCorporation
https://www.youtube.com/user/Visteon
http://www.slideshare.net/VisteonCorporation
https://www.instagram.com/visteon/
https://mp.weixin.qq.com/?lang=en_US
https://m.weibo.cn/u/6605315328
http://i.youku.com/u/UNDgyMjA1NjUxNg==?spm=a2h0k.8191407.0.0

Media:
Dave Barthmuss
[email protected]
805-660-1914

Investors:
Kris Doyle
201-247-3050
[email protected]

