Genius Sports Announces Strategic Partnership With MEDIAPRO Canada to Accelerate the Growth of Canadian Soccer

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) (“Genius Sports”) the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with MEDIAPRO Canada, a leading independent broadcast services, rights distribution and production company. The agreement will help grow the domestic and international addressable market for Canadian soccer, through Genius Sports’ leading official data, streaming and marketing solutions.

In 2019, MEDIAPRO Canada sealed a 10-year partnership with Canadian Soccer Business (CSB), the enterprise that represents all commercial interests of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) and Canada Soccer. Through the partnership, MEDIAPRO Canada was tasked with promoting the sport, including the management of the global and domestic media rights to all CPL and Canadian Championship games.

OneSoccer, MEDIAPRO Canada’s dedicated soccer streaming platform, will now integrate Genius Sports’ live data and content into its live viewing experience for fans. Genius Sports’ data-driven marketing technology will also help to expand MEDIAPRO Canada’s domestic audience by driving OneSoccer subscriptions through personalized promotions and offers.

Genius Sports has also been granted the exclusive worldwide rights to distribute live video streams for all CPL and Canadian Championship games, which will help reach new soccer fans worldwide and drive further in-game engagement. Sportsbooks can also access official data rights to Canadian soccer through Genius Sports’ existing partnership with CSB.

Oscar López, CEO of MEDIAPRO Canada, commenting on the partnership, said: “We’re delighted to seal this agreement with Genius Sports, one of the leading data and technology companies in the sports media landscape. We are confident that Genius will help unlock the value of our digital assets and extend the reach of our brands across new markets. The partnership also strengthens our commitment to transparency at a time when Canadian soccer is reaching new heights on both the domestic and international stage”.

Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports, said: “The convergence of official data, betting, streaming and marketing is rapidly changing the sports landscape across North America. Our technology is driving this convergence and at a time when Canada is embracing single-event sports betting, we are proud to have partnered with MEDIAPRO Canada to deliver the fan experiences of the future and grow Canadian soccer.”

ENDS

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports leagues and federations globally, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and PGA.

Genius Sports is uniquely placed through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

About MEDIAPRO Canada

MEDIAPRO Canada, a subsidiary of Spanish media group Grupo Mediapro is a full-service company offering mobiles, air-packs, REMI capability, AutomaticTV automated sports production, crewing, studios and a complete rentals department from its Toronto, Canada headquarters. Its newly-expanded fleet of Outside Broadcast units includes Odyssey, the first mid-size 4K mobile in North America, and Alto, a 53′ fully equipped expando mobile, with capability for 14 cameras and 4 EVS systems. Grupo Mediapro entered the Canadian broadcast services market in April of 2019 as part of its global expansion drive.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005532/en/