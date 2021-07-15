Logo
Adicet Bio Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

MENLO PARK, Calif and BOSTON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adicet Bio, Inc. ( ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, today announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The SAB is comprised of renowned scientific leaders in the fields of T cell biology, immunology, and oncology.

"We are very pleased to have such distinguished and talented experts join Adicet’s scientific advisory board,” said Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adicet Bio. “The combined knowledge of our SAB members in translational science and clinical development as well as their strategic counsel will serve as a vital resource in advancing the development of our lead asset, ADI-001, and our pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cell product candidates.”

Adicet’s SAB members include:

Alice Bertaina, M.D., Ph.D.
Dr. Bertaina is an Associate Professor of Pediatrics - Stem Cell Transplantation in the department of Stem Cell Transplantation and Regenerative Medicine and a pediatric hematologist/oncologist at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital at Stanford University. She is an expert in the field of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) in pediatric patients affected by hematological malignancies or nonmalignant disorders. Prior to joining Stanford, she was Head of the Stem Cell Transplant Unit in the Department of Hematology and Oncology at the Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital in Rome. Dr. Bertaina obtained her M.D. degree at the University of Pavia, Italy; fellowship in HSCT at the Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital, Rome, and Ph.D. degree in Immunology and Biotechnology at Tor Vergata University in Rome.

Marco Davila, M.D., Ph.D.
Dr. Davila is a medical oncologist in the Department of Blood and Marrow Transplantation at Moffitt Cancer Center. He is a clinical expert with significant experience with gene-engineered T cell therapies. Dr. Davila’s clinical focus is utilizing cell therapies to treat patients with hematologic malignancies. His research has been acknowledged with grants and/or awards from the American Society of Hematology, Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation, American Society of Clinical Oncology, and American Society for Clinical Investigation. Dr. Davila obtained his M.D. and Ph.D. degrees at the Duke University School of Medicine and trained in medicine and medical oncology at NY Presbyterian Weill-Cornell and the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, respectively.

Rupert Handgretinger, M.D.
Dr. Handgretinger is Professor emeritus of Pediatrics. He was the Chairman of the Department of General Pediatrics and Hematology/Oncology at Children’s University Hospital, Tübingen, Germany. He is currently working at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center and Yas clinic Khalifa City. Dr. Handgretinger’s main research interests have been cellular immunotherapeutic approaches to the treatment of children with various forms of cancer. He was one of the first to introduce immunotherapy with bispecific antibodies in children with relapsed/refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia and is also involved in clinical trials using anti-CD19 and anti-CD19/22 CAR’s in pediatric R/R ALL. He pioneered the T-cell receptor alpha/beta depletion technology in allogeneic transplantation. He received his medical degree from the Eberhard Karls University in Tübingen, where he completed his training in pediatrics and hematology/oncology.

Michael Kalos, Ph.D.
Dr. Michael Kalos is an internationally recognized expert in T cell therapy and immunotherapy and brings over 25 years of experience in the fields of cell therapy, oncology vaccines, and immune-oncology. Previously, Dr. Kalos was Executive Vice President and Head of Research and Development at ArsenalBio. He also served as Vice President, Immuno-oncology and Oncology Cell Therapies, at Janssen, the Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson and Johnson, and chief scientific officer at Eli Lilly & Company. Dr. Kalos’s academic lab at UPenn played a key role in the early clinical development of Kymriah, including developing the methodologies and strategies to enable robust pharmacodynamic and mechanistic analysis of CAR T therapies. He obtained his Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota and completed post-doctoral training in the laboratory of Phil Greenberg at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

Lloyd Klickstein, M.D., Ph.D.
Dr. Klickstein is the Chief Executive Officer of Versanis Bio. Previously he served as Adicet Bio’s Chief Innovation Officer since its merger with resTORbio in September 2020, formerly holding the role of Chief Scientific Officer of resTORbio. Prior to joining resTORbio, Dr. Klickstein was Head of Translational Medicine for the New Indication Discovery Unit (NIDU) and the Exploratory Disease Area (DAx) at Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research. Dr. Klickstein received his B.S. degree from Tufts University, his M.D. and Ph.D. degrees from Harvard University, completed post-graduate clinical training in Internal Medicine, Rheumatology & Immunology at BWH and a post-doctoral research fellowship at the Center for Blood Research in Boston.

Saul Priceman, Ph.D.
Dr. Priceman is Assistant Professor in the Departments of Hematology and Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation and Immuno-Oncology at City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center. He is also Associate Director of Translational Sciences in the T Cell Immunotherapy Program. Over the last 10 years, Dr. Priceman’s research has focused on T cell biology and clinical translation of cancer immunotherapies. His laboratory develops CAR based T cell therapies and combinatorial approaches for the treatment of solid cancers including breast, prostate, ovarian and pancreas, and has brought several therapies to phase 1 clinical testing. Dr. Priceman’s research has led to high-impact journal publications in Science Translational Medicine, Cell Metabolism, Clinical Cancer Research, and Molecular Therapy, with numerous patents and technologies licensed for further clinical development. His research has been funded with grants and/or awards from the Department of Defense, California Institute for Regenerative Medicine, and the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. Dr. Priceman received his B.S. in microbiology at University of California Santa Barbara, and his Ph.D. in molecular and medical pharmacology at University of California Los Angeles.

Constantine Mitsiades, M.D., Ph.D.
Dr. Mitsiades is Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School in the Department of Medical Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and his research focuses on understanding and overcoming the mechanisms of tumor cell resistance to pharmacological and immune-based therapies. He received his M.D., Ph.D., and a master’s degree in Basic and Clinical Medical Sciences from the University of Athens, School of Medicine, in Greece. He also received a master’s degree in Medical Sciences from Harvard Medical School.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.
Adicet Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.adicetbio.com.

Adicet Bio., Inc.
Investor and Media Contacts

Anne Bowdidge
[email protected]

Janhavi Mohite
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
[email protected]


