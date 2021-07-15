Xylem Announces Earnings Call Time Change: Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call To Occur On August 3, 2021 At 11 a.m. EDT

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, today announced an update to the timing of its previously announced second quarter earnings conference call.

The Company will release its second quarter 2021 results at 6:55 a.m. (EDT) on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The senior management team will then host a conference call to discuss the results with investors at 11:00 a.m. (EDT) on the same day.

The call can be accessed by calling +1 (973) 935-2945 (ID # 8774036) or by visiting Investors+Events+%7C+Xylem+US.

A replay of the briefing will be available on Investors+Events+%7C+Xylem+USand via telephone from August 3, 2021, 1:00 p.m. (EDT) until September 1, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. (EDT). The telephone replay will be available at +1 (800) 585-8367 or +1 (404) 537-3406 (ID # 8774036).

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with technological innovation. Our more than 16,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $4.88 billion in 2020. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005459/en/