Latham Group, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

LATHAM, N.Y., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. (“Latham” or "the Company"), the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2021 before the market opens on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results that same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://ir.lathampool.com/ under “Events & Presentations”.

About Latham Group, Inc.

Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of over 2,000 employees across 32 facilities.

