World Biz Magazine Awards Else Nutrition CEO, Hamutal Yitzhak "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award for 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY.V) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, is pleased to announce that its CEO & Co-Founder, Hamutal Yitzhak has been selected by World Biz Magazine as a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award for 2021.



The selection comes after a highly selective process, which evaluated over, 40,000 nominees, to select the exclusive list of 100 award recipients. World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their respective industries.

"It’s an absolute honor to receive this recognition from World Biz Magazine, and to be in the company of such innovators,” stated Hamutal Yitzhak, Else CEO & Co-Founder. “We are constantly looking for the ‘something’ else that the consumer and the market are wanting. We have created a breast milk analogue from an innovative combination of 3 plants using a disruptive, beyond organic, food processing which is the most sustainable, all natural, and cleanest in the industry. We are changing the way formula and nutrition are made, by keeping the sources of protein and fats - in our case, whole food plants, intact, changing just their texture and not their chemical structure (as traditionally done in every other formula in our industry)," she added.



About World Biz Magazine

W​e produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high-quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stakeholders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility. www.worldbizmagazine.net

About the Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards

World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

