McLaren Racing launches multi-year partnership with Stanley Black & Decker

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. and LONDON, July 15, 2021

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. and LONDON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McLaren Racing and Stanley Black & Decker today announced a multi-year partnership that will make the world's largest tools and storage company the Official Tools and Storage Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 team.

DEWALT_McLaren_Racing_2021.jpg

The McLaren and Stanley Black & Decker relationship combines two leading brands who share a dedication to innovation and technological advancement in their purpose.

Stanley Black & Decker will support the McLaren Formula 1 team at and away from the track by outfitting the team with a range of iconic Stanley Black & Decker tools. The partnership will include engagement events and experiences to bring the partnership to life for Stanley Black & Decker's customers and celebrate the work they do to "Make the World."

As the team's Official Tools and Storage Partner, DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, will be visible on the rear wing endplates of the McLaren MCL35M race cars and the racesuits of McLaren F1 drivers, Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo.

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing said:

"Stanley Black & Decker is renowned for excellence and providing their customers with products to achieve great things. We are delighted to welcome another global brand in DEWALT to our family of partners and look forward to working together to bring our relationship to life through the global stage of Formula 1."

Jim Loree, CEO, Stanley Black & Decker said:

"We are excited to partner with McLaren Racing, a brand that is best-in-class in innovation and drives its purpose on and off the racetrack. At Stanley Black & Decker, we share the same values - innovation and excellence have powered our success and we live our purpose each day, 'For Those Who Make The World.' Our partnership will help us engage with the world's most passionate motorsports fans, celebrate the makers who help build the world and bring our admired DEWALT brand to the international racetrack with world-renowned drivers, Lando and Daniel."

About McLaren Racing
McLaren Racing was founded by New Zealand racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966, since then McLaren has won 20 Formula 1 world championships, more than 180 Formula 1 grands prix, the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt and the Indianapolis 500 three times. McLaren Racing currently competes in Formula 1 globally and INDYCAR in the US.

The team is contesting the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship with Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, and in the 2021 INDYCAR Series with Arrow McLaren SP drivers Pato O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist. In 2022, McLaren Racing will enter a new category of motorsport when it enters a team into Extreme E, the innovative all-electric off-road racing series.

About DEWALT®
DEWALT is obsessed with how users work in the real world and is relentlessly pursuing total jobsite solutions. By incorporating its latest technology and industry innovations, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH®. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK), an S&P 500 company, is a leading $14.5 billion global diversified industrial with 53,000 employees in more than 60 countries who make the tools, products and solutions to deliver on its Purpose, For Those Who Make The World. The Company operates the world's largest tools and storage business featuring iconic brands such as DEWALT, STANLEY, BLACK+DECKER and CRAFTSMAN; the world's second largest commercial electronic security company; and is a global industrial leader of highly engineered solutions within its engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Stanley_Black_and_Decker_Logo.jpg

McLaren_F1_Team_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE44090&sd=2021-07-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mclaren-racing-launches-multi-year-partnership-with-stanley-black--decker-301334494.html

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE44090&Transmission_Id=202107150601PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE44090&DateId=20210715
