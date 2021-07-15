Logo
BNY Mellon Declares Dividends

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) today announced that its Board of Directors authorized dividends on its common and preferred stock as follows:

Common – a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.34 per share, payable on August 9, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 27, 2021.

Preferred – the following dividends for the noncumulative perpetual preferred stock, liquidation preference $100,000 per share, for the dividend period ending in September 2021, in each case payable on September 20, 2021 to holders of record as of the close of business on September 5, 2021:

  • $1,011.11 per share on the Series A Preferred Stock (equivalent to $10.111111 per Normal Preferred Capital Security of Mellon Capital IV, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series A Preferred Stock);
  • $898.50 per share on the Series E Preferred Stock (equivalent to $8.984986 per depositary share, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series E Preferred Stock);
  • $2,312.50 per share on the Series F Preferred Stock (equivalent to $23.125000 per depositary share, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series F Preferred Stock);
  • $2,350.00 per share on the Series G Preferred Stock (equivalent to $23.500000 per depositary share, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series G Preferred Stock); and
  • $925.00 per share on the Series H Preferred Stock (equivalent to $9.250000 per depositary share, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series H Preferred Stock).

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2021, BNY Mellon had $45.0 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.3 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Contacts:

Media
Erin Smith
(212) 815-7170
[email protected]

Analysts
Marius Merz
(212) 298-1480
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY42595&sd=2021-07-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bny-mellon-declares-dividends-301334535.html

SOURCE BNY Mellon

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY42595&Transmission_Id=202107150630PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY42595&DateId=20210715
