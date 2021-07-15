PodcastOne Enters Into Exclusive Sales And Distribution Deal With Fred Minnick For "The Fred Minnick Show"

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PodcastOne, a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX), announced today that it has reached an agreement with Fred Minnick, an internationally recognized celebrity spirits critic, podcast host, best-selling author and entrepreneur for the exclusive sales and distribution rights for The Fred Minnick Show podcast. The Fred Minnick Show draws more than 15 million combined monthly listeners and has featured guests such as Ludacris, Darryl Hall, Mick Fleetwood, Ashley McBryde, NFL star Ndamukong Suh, Lindsay Ell, Harry Shearer, and many others. The Fred Minnick Show is now available on the PodcastOne network and Minnick's first guests on the new platform will be none other than one of NFL's greatest quarterbacks of all-time Peyton Manning and his older brother Cooper on the July 19, 2021 episode.

"My show is about introducing rare libations to celebrities who are looking to do more with alcohol than chug it. PodcastOne validates my dream of showing people how to taste spirits instead of indulging for intoxication. PodcastOne is the best and leading podcaster, and I know they're the perfect partner to take this show to the next level," said Minnick, whose podcast is downloaded on major podcast apps and streams on DASH Radio. "Furthermore, to have the Manning brothers as my first guest under PodcastOne is a great example of my show and what the future holds for the network."

Minnick will release episodes weekly in which he will conduct fascinating interviews with celebrities in the music, sports and entertainment industries while tasting some of the most rare and most popular bourbons in the U.S. Minnick will welcome Peyton and Cooper Manning to discuss ascots, fatherhood, the NFL Hall of Fame, family and if Peyton will go into coaching - all while they taste and analyze samples of the Manning's Sweetens Cove (batch No. 2), Four Roses from the 1940's, a 1916 Old Oscar Pepper, Michter's 10 Year, Colorado Whiskey 291, Bebida Real Cuban Rum and a 1925 Old Oscar Pepper.

"The Fred Minnick Show is the vibe every lover of spirits, sports and sounds seeks and we are excited to have it on our network," said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

ICYMI: Minnick announced the winners of his inaugural international spirits competition The ASCOT Awards on Monday, June 14, 2021, honoring the best spirits of 2021 with a panel of 27 tasters who tried more than 600 different selections. See the results at ascotawards.com.

Fred Minnick on socials:

Instagram: instagram.com/fredminnick

Twitter: twitter.com/FredMinnick

Youtube: youtube.com/channel/UCyE_GJtYr3yowks2iv1o4jg

Facebook: facebook.com/fred.minnick

Website: www.FredMinnick.com

About Fred Minnick

Oklahoma-bred, Louisville, KY-based Fred Minnick, an Iraq war veteran, is an esteemed bourbon critic, Wall St Journal-bestselling author, celebrity spirits expert, festival producer and entrepreneur. His popular podcasts include "The Fred Minnick Show" and "Bourbon Pursuit" and he serves as one of Dash Radio's celebrity hosts. Minnick is an authority in his field who has appeared on Bravo's "Top Chef," Discovery's "Moonshiners," and hosted Amazon Prime's "Bourbon Up!" and Spirits Network's "Frontier Filmmakers" and "The Curation Desk." He has 15 million listeners across platforms, over 100,000 social media followers, and is acknowledged for introducing and growing an informed appreciation of whiskey. Minnick has authored seven acclaimed books, including Whiskey Women, winner of the ForeWord INDIES' Gold Medal and optioned by Paramour Films; Bourbon, winner of the Spirited Awards' World's Best Spirits Book in 2017 and named top 'food book' by Smithsonian Magazine; and Bourbon Curious, a Wall St Journal-bestselling ebook. Minnick has appeared in The New York Times, Scientific American, Parade, and Wine Spectator, and is the founder/former editor-in-chief of Bourbon+ magazine. He is also a festival producer, co-creating and curating the Bourbon & Beyond Music Festival, which has featured Zac Brown Band, Lenny Kravitz, and others. He founded the Repeal Day Expo in 2020; held virtually, it features spirits exhibitors, speakers, and music.

