Xtreme Fighting Championships Unveils YoungGuns 3 Main Card

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DESTIN, Fla., July 15, 2021

DESTIN, Fla., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC:DKMR) is excited to announce the full YoungGuns 3 card for the Aug. 6 event at DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids, MI, LIVE on FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes, and around the world on XFCTV.com and the XFC's many global broadcast partners.

YoungGuns 3 takes place directly before XFC 45 at DeltaPlex Arena.

In the Main Event, Canadian sensation Jett "Fighter" Grande makes his highly anticipated professional MMA debut against Ohio challenger Damon Morosko in the stacked YoungGuns lightweight division.

Grande enjoyed a stellar amateur career, in which he won 15 of his 16 bouts and was a World Champion, Pan American Champion and Canadian Champion. Morosko represents Grande's toughest opposition yet; all of his wins are by stoppage and he's coming off back-to-back KOs that each took less than 30 seconds.

YoungGuns 3
Aug. 6 | DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids, MI

Jett Grande (pro debut) vs. Damon Morosko (pro debut)
YoungGuns Lightweight Bout

Matheus Camilo (2-1) vs. Mattia Fonda (2-2)
YoungGuns Featherweight Bout

John Croak (7-3) vs. Chad Decker (4-1-2)
Amateur Featherweight Bout

Tyler House (1-0) vs. Reese Kelley (1-1)
Amateur Featherweight Bout

Abasi Perry (3-3) vs. Chris Porter (5-1)
Amatuer Featherweight Bout

Jesse Roberton (2-2) vs. Jagarr Jenerou (2-0)
Amateur Bantamweight Bout

Devin Dann (10-1) vs. Andre Sanders (6-4)
Amatuer Bantamweight Bout

XFC 45
Aug. 6 | DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids, MI

LaRue Burley (11-4) vs. Bobby Nash (11-4)
XFC Welterweight Tournament Final

Brett Martin (10-1) vs. Kyle Noblitt (11-2)
XFC Heavyweight Superfight

Daron Cruickshank (23-13) vs. Guilherme Faria (16-9)
XFC Featherweight Superfight

Austin Bashi (3-0) vs. James Dunn (3-3)
XFC Bantamweight Bout

Dennis Hughes Jr. (5-3) vs. Davi Young (1-1)
XFC Lightweight Bout

Idris Perry (pro debut) vs. Quran Walker (0-1)
XFC Lightweight Bout

XFC President Myron Molotky: "As everyone knows, our YoungGuns events are an essential component of the XFC ecosystem. These fighters are young, extremely ambitious, and hungry to establish themselves as legitimate, long-time contenders in the XFC Hexagon. They're the new breed and the next generation of MMA superstars."

XFC CEO Steve Smith: "Our matchmaking team continues to raise the bar with each event; YoungGuns 3 will surely be the most exciting and competitive YoungGuns card we've seen yet. These athletes are excited to make unforgettable first impressions in the Hexagon."

About XFC
Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with the FOX family of networks in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

Media Contact:
Ed Kapp
[email protected]

SOURCE Xtreme Fighting Championships

