Xtreme Organics to reach tens of Millions of homes with National TV Campaign for HYDRO - CBD enhanced Sports Water

PR Newswire

RALEIGH, N.C., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scandia Inc. (OTC: SDNI) Xtreme Organics (a division of Scandia Inc.) one of the nation's fastest growing Cannabis Xtreme Lifestyle wellness brands, announced today that it is launching its first national TV advertising campaign.

CEO of Xtreme Organics, Jamie Allen said, "The new commercials are on target with our support of extreme lifestyles and in focus groups they have really resonated with our core audience. This will be our first real message to the world and we wanted to set a standard here, I think we have raised the bar for what should expected from a "CBD/CGB" product and company."

Debuting nationwide during the week of the Xtreme Fighting Championships fight event on FOX and HBO on August 6, 2020, Xtreme Organics will provide a 60-second commercial which will be broadcast across multiple national Channels and Streaming Services including Xtreme Fighting Championship's XFCTV FightWorld, Galaxy, Business Rockstars and Slopes on ROKU, Plex and Hulu. Xtreme Organics move into television complements the brand's multi-channel media approach, which also includes sports sponsorship, social media, digital advertising, podcasts, and athlete endorsement.

"From working with top MMA fighters and Xtreme Sports Athletes to develop our products, to sponsoring MMA and Motocross Events on Team Xtreme Organics, we consider ourselves trailblazers in this market," said Josh Egelston, Xtreme Organics Chief Marketing Officer. "We look forward to sharing our new TV commercial nationwide and continuing to reinforce why athletes, trainers and consumers should trust Xtreme Organics for health and wellness needs."

The TV campaign is estimated to reach 20 million+ households and includes airing of at least 200 spots - in the first two weeks alone - targeting audiences meeting Xtreme Organics customer profile.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Scandia Inc. - Xtreme Organics inc. will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Xtreme Organics Inc.Xtreme Organics, Inc. (A subsidiary of Scandia Inc.) is a manufacturer and distributor of USDA Organic Hemp supplements developed by a team of Bio Scientists, Dr's and world-renowned Personal Trainers in cooperation with extreme sports athletes from MMA, Supercross, Motocross, FMX, Snow, Skate, and Surf. We take pride in the fact that Athletes trust us to provide them with the Hemp Hydration, Energy and Recovery products they need to Out-Perform, Out-Last, and Recover Faster than their competition. Xtreme Organics products help athletes combat their number one enemy, inflammation. We only use USDA CERTIFIED ORGANIC HEMP grown on our farms. Xtreme Organics is a proud sponsor of XFCMMA! www.xtremeorganic.com

About Scandia Inc. OTC: SDNI Scandia Inc. has historically been focused on Home Health Care Services. The Company continues to review new opportunities in the Home Health Care sector but no markets are currently being serviced as that line of business is still in its development stage. In 2019 the Company began actively reviewing opportunities in the Medicinal Chemicals and Botanical Products sector and the Pharmaceutical Preparations sector. In 2019 Scandia acquired Xtreme Organics Inc. The company focuses on creating USDA certified organic Hemp Health Supplements, Sports Waters, and Energy Drinks for Xtreme Sports Athletes.

Media Contact:

Ed Kapp

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xtreme-organics-to-reach-tens-of-millions-of-homes-with-national-tv-campaign-for-hydro---cbd-enhanced-sports-water-301334418.html

SOURCE Scandia Inc.