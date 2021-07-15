Xtreme Organics to reach tens of Millions of homes with National TV Campaign for HYDRO - CBD enhanced Sports Water

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Xtreme Organics to reach tens of Millions of homes with National TV Campaign for HYDRO - CBD enhanced Sports Water

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RALEIGH, N.C., July 15, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scandia Inc. (OTC: SDNI) Xtreme Organics (a division of Scandia Inc.) one of the nation's fastest growing Cannabis Xtreme Lifestyle wellness brands, announced today that it is launching its first national TV advertising campaign.

CEO of Xtreme Organics, Jamie Allen said, "The new commercials are on target with our support of extreme lifestyles and in focus groups they have really resonated with our core audience. This will be our first real message to the world and we wanted to set a standard here, I think we have raised the bar for what should expected from a "CBD/CGB" product and company."

Debuting nationwide during the week of the Xtreme Fighting Championships fight event on FOX and HBO on August 6, 2020, Xtreme Organics will provide a 60-second commercial which will be broadcast across multiple national Channels and Streaming Services including Xtreme Fighting Championship's XFCTV FightWorld, Galaxy, Business Rockstars and Slopes on ROKU, Plex and Hulu. Xtreme Organics move into television complements the brand's multi-channel media approach, which also includes sports sponsorship, social media, digital advertising, podcasts, and athlete endorsement.

"From working with top MMA fighters and Xtreme Sports Athletes to develop our products, to sponsoring MMA and Motocross Events on Team Xtreme Organics, we consider ourselves trailblazers in this market," said Josh Egelston, Xtreme Organics Chief Marketing Officer. "We look forward to sharing our new TV commercial nationwide and continuing to reinforce why athletes, trainers and consumers should trust Xtreme Organics for health and wellness needs."

The TV campaign is estimated to reach 20 million+ households and includes airing of at least 200 spots - in the first two weeks alone - targeting audiences meeting Xtreme Organics customer profile.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Scandia Inc. - Xtreme Organics inc. will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Xtreme Organics Inc.Xtreme Organics, Inc. (A subsidiary of Scandia Inc.) is a manufacturer and distributor of USDA Organic Hemp supplements developed by a team of Bio Scientists, Dr's and world-renowned Personal Trainers in cooperation with extreme sports athletes from MMA, Supercross, Motocross, FMX, Snow, Skate, and Surf. We take pride in the fact that Athletes trust us to provide them with the Hemp Hydration, Energy and Recovery products they need to Out-Perform, Out-Last, and Recover Faster than their competition. Xtreme Organics products help athletes combat their number one enemy, inflammation. We only use USDA CERTIFIED ORGANIC HEMP grown on our farms. Xtreme Organics is a proud sponsor of XFCMMA! www.xtremeorganic.com

About Scandia Inc. OTC: SDNI Scandia Inc. has historically been focused on Home Health Care Services. The Company continues to review new opportunities in the Home Health Care sector but no markets are currently being serviced as that line of business is still in its development stage. In 2019 the Company began actively reviewing opportunities in the Medicinal Chemicals and Botanical Products sector and the Pharmaceutical Preparations sector. In 2019 Scandia acquired Xtreme Organics Inc. The company focuses on creating USDA certified organic Hemp Health Supplements, Sports Waters, and Energy Drinks for Xtreme Sports Athletes.

Media Contact:
Ed Kapp
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DE44317&sd=2021-07-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xtreme-organics-to-reach-tens-of-millions-of-homes-with-national-tv-campaign-for-hydro---cbd-enhanced-sports-water-301334418.html

SOURCE Scandia Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE44317&Transmission_Id=202107150600PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE44317&DateId=20210715
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment