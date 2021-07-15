Logo
Gogo Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, July 15, 2021

CHICAGO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO), the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 before the market opens on August 5, 2021. The Company will host a conference call with financial analysts the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Conference Call & Web Cast
A live web cast of the conference call, as well as a replay, will be available online on the Investor Relations section of the company's investor website at http://ir.gogoair.com. Participants can also access the call by dialing +1 (844) 464-3940 (within the United States and Canada) or +1 (765) 507-2646 (international dialers) and entering conference ID number 2472347.

About Gogo
Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

Currently, there are more than 2,000 business aircraft flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 system installed. As of March 31, 2021, Gogo reported 5,892 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, and 4,614 aircraft with satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Media Relations Contact:

William Davis

Dave Mellin

+1 917-519-6994

+1 720-840-4788

[email protected]

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG44403&sd=2021-07-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gogo-inc-to-report-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-august-5-2021-301334426.html

SOURCE Gogo Inc.

