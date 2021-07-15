Logo
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE: BLX) cordially invites you to participate in its Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PANAMA CITY, July 15, 2021

PANAMA CITY, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Bladex_Logo.jpg

Date and time:
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Presenting for Bladex:
Mr. Jorge Salas, Chief Executive Officer
Mrs. Ana Graciela de Méndez, Chief Financial Officer

To participate, please dial:
1-877-271-1828 (U.S. Participants)
1-334-323-9871 (From outside the U.S.)
Passcode: 32806397

This event will be webcast live at www.bladex.com

Bladex's Second Quarter and Half-Year 2021 Earnings Release will be announced on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 before the market opens and will be available on the Bank's corporate website, along with the webcast presentation.

About Bladex:
Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, began operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United States of America, and a Representative License in Peru, supporting the regional expansion and servicing of its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

Bladex is listed on the NYSE in the United States of America (NYSE: BLX), since 1992, and its shareholders include: central banks and state-owned banks and entities representing 23 Latin American countries, commercial banks and financial institutions, and institutional and retail investors through its public listing.

Contact Information:
Mónica Cosulich
Senior Vice President
Finance and Investor Relations
E-mail address: [email protected]
Tel: +507 210-8563

favicon.png?sn=MX44247&sd=2021-07-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banco-latinoamericano-de-comercio-exterior-sa-nyse--blx-cordially-invites-you-to-participate-in-its-second-quarter-2021-earnings-conference-call-301334259.html

SOURCE Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Bladex)

