OTC Markets Group Welcomes Cerrado Gold Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSX-V: CERT) (OTCQX: CRDOF), a public gold producer and exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Cerrado Gold Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Cerrado Gold Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CRDOF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Mark Brennan, CEO & Co Chairman commented, "We are very excited to start trading on the OTCQX market as we look forward to gaining exposure and telling our story to the general US financial community. We have a very exciting growth story to communicate and we firmly believe trading on the OTCQX will help with telling that story."

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Cerrado Gold Inc.

Cerrado Gold is a public gold producer and exploration company with gold production derived from its 100% owned Minera Don NicolÃ¡s mine in Santa Cruz province, Argentina. It also owns 100% of the assets of Minera Mariana in Santa Cruz province, Argentina. The company is also undertaking exploration at its 100% owned Monte Do Carmo project located in Tocantins, Brazil.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

