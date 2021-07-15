Logo
Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Buys Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Canadian Natural Resources, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Walmart Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Trinity Legacy Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Canadian Natural Resources, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, D.R. Horton Inc, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Walmart Inc, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC. As of 2021Q2, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owns 129 stocks with a total value of $259 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trinity+legacy+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC
  1. Insperity Inc (NSP) - 410,376 shares, 14.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.07%
  2. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 1,181,665 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.9%
  3. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 94,631 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.75%
  4. FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL) - 173,551 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.97%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 52,384 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
New Purchase: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $26.3, with an estimated average price of $25.97. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 140,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC initiated holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $34.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 65,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $86.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 22,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $220.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 7,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $131.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 10,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37. The stock is now traded at around $179.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 7,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 33.97%. The purchase prices were between $47.46 and $48.06, with an estimated average price of $47.76. The stock is now traded at around $48.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 173,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 101.77%. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $53.72, with an estimated average price of $53.31. The stock is now traded at around $53.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 67,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 195.25%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $155.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 15,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 499.32%. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39. The stock is now traded at around $40.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 46,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 32.33%. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $374.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 31.86%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $82.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 24,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9.

Sold Out: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $50.3 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $55.57.

Reduced: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 22.75%. The sale prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $105.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.17%. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC still held 94,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 78.44%. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1%. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC still held 21,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced to a holding in Walmart Inc by 40.15%. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $141.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC still held 21,506 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26.22%. The sale prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19. The stock is now traded at around $249.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC still held 21,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.34%. The sale prices were between $92.33 and $94.9, with an estimated average price of $93.73. The stock is now traded at around $95.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC still held 3,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 60.1%. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC still held 7,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC. Also check out:

1. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Trinity Legacy Partners LLC keeps buying
