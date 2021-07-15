Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Buys Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Canadian Natural Resources, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Walmart Inc

New Purchases: VRP, CNQ, DHI, UNP, ALL, SMG, VYM, QYLD, VAW, FIW, RSP, BKR, T, PLD, LULU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Canadian Natural Resources, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, D.R. Horton Inc, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Walmart Inc, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC. As of 2021Q2, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owns 129 stocks with a total value of $259 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Insperity Inc (NSP) - 410,376 shares, 14.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.07% First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 1,181,665 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.9% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 94,631 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.75% FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL) - 173,551 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.97% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 52,384 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $26.3, with an estimated average price of $25.97. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 140,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC initiated holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $34.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 65,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $86.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 22,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $220.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 7,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $131.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 10,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37. The stock is now traded at around $179.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 7,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 33.97%. The purchase prices were between $47.46 and $48.06, with an estimated average price of $47.76. The stock is now traded at around $48.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 173,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 101.77%. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $53.72, with an estimated average price of $53.31. The stock is now traded at around $53.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 67,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 195.25%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $155.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 15,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 499.32%. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39. The stock is now traded at around $40.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 46,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 32.33%. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $374.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 31.86%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $82.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 24,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9.

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $50.3 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $55.57.

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 22.75%. The sale prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $105.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.17%. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC still held 94,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 78.44%. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1%. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC still held 21,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced to a holding in Walmart Inc by 40.15%. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $141.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC still held 21,506 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26.22%. The sale prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19. The stock is now traded at around $249.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC still held 21,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.34%. The sale prices were between $92.33 and $94.9, with an estimated average price of $93.73. The stock is now traded at around $95.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC still held 3,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 60.1%. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC still held 7,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.