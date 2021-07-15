HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Vanguard Industrials ETF, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, Sells Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Vanguard Industrials ETF, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, Sells Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company HBW Advisory Services LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Vanguard Industrials ETF, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, Realty Income Corp, VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, sells Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Broadcom Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HBW Advisory Services LLC. As of 2021Q2, HBW Advisory Services LLC owns 213 stocks with a total value of $315 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HBW Advisory Services LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hbw+advisory+services+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HBW Advisory Services LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 35,751 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%
  2. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 100,361 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,346 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,214 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.92%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 18,033 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.47 and $81.29, with an estimated average price of $79.06. The stock is now traded at around $81.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 23,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ET (HUSV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ET. The purchase prices were between $29.88 and $32.16, with an estimated average price of $31.38. The stock is now traded at around $32.494100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 44,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.91 and $47.15, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $47.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 25,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 22,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $22.44, with an estimated average price of $22.03. The stock is now traded at around $22.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 40,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $41.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 16,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 1288.52%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $211.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 19,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 814.15%. The purchase prices were between $188.78 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $196.01. The stock is now traded at around $195.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 17,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Realty Income Corp (O)

HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 69.30%. The purchase prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $68.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 63,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF by 379.65%. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $202.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 8,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme by 21.68%. The purchase prices were between $56.23 and $66.9, with an estimated average price of $62.45. The stock is now traded at around $59.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 66,228 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 132.35%. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $57.46, with an estimated average price of $56.9. The stock is now traded at around $57.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 23,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock. The sale prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71.

Sold Out: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)

HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $52.15 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $52.76.

Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The sale prices were between $103.78 and $118.18, with an estimated average price of $111.2.

Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97.

Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC)

HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF. The sale prices were between $58.58 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $61.4.

Sold Out: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $301.95 and $338.08, with an estimated average price of $322.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of HBW Advisory Services LLC. Also check out:

1. HBW Advisory Services LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HBW Advisory Services LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HBW Advisory Services LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HBW Advisory Services LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider