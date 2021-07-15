HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Vanguard Industrials ETF, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, Sells Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

New Purchases: FDIS, HUSV, SCHH, FNCL, QYLD, XSOE, AMLP, IDXX, FXC, SCHD, IBM, TTD, IYK, IUSG, WPC, VB, AXP, MAN, SLV, EPD, SMH, DDD, PWZ, ADI, VEA, ICF, SOXX, ED, OMC, ET, HII, NTAP, LUV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Vanguard Industrials ETF, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, Realty Income Corp, VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, sells Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Broadcom Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HBW Advisory Services LLC. As of 2021Q2, HBW Advisory Services LLC owns 213 stocks with a total value of $315 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 35,751 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 100,361 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,346 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,214 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.92% Facebook Inc (FB) - 18,033 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%

HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.47 and $81.29, with an estimated average price of $79.06. The stock is now traded at around $81.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 23,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ET. The purchase prices were between $29.88 and $32.16, with an estimated average price of $31.38. The stock is now traded at around $32.494100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 44,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.91 and $47.15, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $47.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 25,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 22,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $22.44, with an estimated average price of $22.03. The stock is now traded at around $22.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 40,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $41.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 16,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 1288.52%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $211.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 19,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 814.15%. The purchase prices were between $188.78 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $196.01. The stock is now traded at around $195.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 17,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 69.30%. The purchase prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $68.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 63,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF by 379.65%. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $202.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 8,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme by 21.68%. The purchase prices were between $56.23 and $66.9, with an estimated average price of $62.45. The stock is now traded at around $59.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 66,228 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 132.35%. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $57.46, with an estimated average price of $56.9. The stock is now traded at around $57.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 23,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock. The sale prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71.

HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $52.15 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $52.76.

HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The sale prices were between $103.78 and $118.18, with an estimated average price of $111.2.

HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97.

HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF. The sale prices were between $58.58 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $61.4.

HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $301.95 and $338.08, with an estimated average price of $322.6.