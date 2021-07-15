Inotiv Acquires Laboratory Instrumentation for Discovery and Development of Novel Therapies

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inotiv, Inc. ( NOTV) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and bioanalytical drug discovery and development services, today announced that the Company has purchased the physical assets of a Tennessee-based laboratory services provider that ceased operations. The assets, which include lab instrumentation, stock consumables and chemicals, lab benchwork, and office furniture, were acquired for approximately $1.3 million, a substantial discount to the Company’s estimate of fair market value.



The acquired assets will accelerate the Company’s expansion of its regulated (GLP/GCLP) laboratory services and solutions for biopharmaceutical companies pursuing cell and gene therapy (CGT) as well as traditional biotherapeutics and immunotherapies.

Kenneth Swart, Ph.D., Vice President, Bioanalytical Sciences commented, “The state-of-the-art cell and molecular biology instrumentation we acquired will significantly accelerate the completion of a new regulated laboratory operation that we plan to build in support of our broadening biotherapeutics client base. We currently are exploring locations for the operation as well as building the scientific and business team that will execute on Inotiv’s expanded biotherapeutics initiative.”

This investment in laboratory assets coincides with recent announcements of expanded drug discovery laboratory and in-life services at Inotiv’s St. Louis-based operation and recently acquired Boulder, CO, sites (formerly Bolder BioPATH, Inc. and HistoTox Labs, Inc.), the footprints of which effectively extended the Company’s breadth of DMPK, cell & molecular biology and pharmacology offerings for clients pursuing traditional small molecule therapies and novel cell and gene therapies.

“This opportunistic purchase of laboratory instrumentation and supporting equipment represents not only a key step towards our further expansion into biotherapeutics drug development, but also signals our commitment to establishing Inotiv as a comprehensive partnered research organization to our broad and expanding biopharmaceutical client base,” said Greg Beattie, Chief Operating Officer at Inotiv. “We are committed to creating a distinct presence in the market supporting companies developing novel cell and gene therapies.”

About the Company

