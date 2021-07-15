iCoreConnect Introduces iCoreVerify to Solve One of the Biggest Challenges in the Dental Industry with its Insurance Benefits Verification

iCoreConnect New Product Launch Enables Real-Time Insurance Benefit Checks



Windermere, FL, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- iCoreConnect, Inc. ( ICCT) has solved the long-standing dental industry problem of money and time lost to an unrelenting amount of insurance verification phone calls and delays in benefit information. Without benefit information, a patient doesn’t know how much they can expect to pay for a needed treatment, often resulting in a failure to schedule advanced procedures. iCoreVerify, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) real-time insurance benefits check, compresses a previously hours or days-long process into a single click by providing dental practices immediate access to benefit coverage from more than 2,100 insurance companies.

iCoreVerify is the latest product to market from iCoreConnect. It provides dental offices real-time, trackable coverage data. The doctor’s staff clicks a button then immediately and accurately knows the amount the patient’s insurance plan states it will cover for various types of procedures. iCoreVerify can automatically check insurance benefits seven days prior to a patient visit and empowers offices to check instantly anytime they choose. “This is a really big deal for the dental industry,” states Robert McDermott, iCoreConnect President and CEO. “For many practices, iCoreVerify eliminates manual insurance calls regarding 80%-90% of patients, allowing the staff to focus their time on patient accounts that might require an information correction. This type of knowledge means less opportunity for costly insurance denials and a huge reduction in staff labor hours. Plus, iCoreVerify calculates revenue projections giving the doctor a financial understanding of his or her schedule each day.”

By immediately understanding expected out-of-pocket costs, the patient can accept and schedule advanced treatments before they ever leave their diagnostic appointment. The patient saves time, avoids traditional insurance confusion and, most importantly, books the treatment they need. The dental office can substantially increase scheduling and completion of important procedures while simultaneously reducing and most often avoiding labor-intensive phone calls to many insurance providers.

“After the remarkable success of iCoreRx electronic prescribing, we could not be more excited to bring another product to the iCoreConnect SaaS platform that empowers dental practices by leaps and bounds,” states McDermott. “From the beginning, we’ve been building a full SaaS platform based on the direct feedback of our customer base. We’ve been listening closely to our customers, and the reception to iCoreVerify has been a mix of elation and disbelief at how much it improves their business operations with the click of a single button.”

iCoreVerify marks the 15th product of the innovative iCoreConnect SaaS platform focused on accelerating healthcare business workflow. Products across the platform have now earned more than 50 state dental or medical association endorsement agreements.

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect is a cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform focused on increasing profit and operational speed in high-compliance industries. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. The company’s philosophy is built on a high level of customer feedback, allowing iCoreConnect to respond to the market’s needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of more than a dozen SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 50 agreements with state or regional healthcare associations. iCoreConnect is a member of the prestigious StartUp Health accelerator.

Forward Looking Statements

In this news release, the use of the words "believe," "could," "expect," "may," "positioned," "project," "projected," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements that represent the Company's current judgment about possible future events. The Company believes these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial results, and actual results may differ materially due to a variety of important factors.

