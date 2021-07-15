iCoreConnect Introduces iCoreVerify to Solve One of the Biggest Challenges in the Dental Industry with its Insurance Benefits Verification

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

iCoreConnect Introduces iCoreVerify to Solve One of the Biggest Challenges in the Dental Industry with its Insurance Benefits Verification

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

iCoreConnect New Product Launch Enables Real-Time Insurance Benefit Checks

Windermere, FL, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- iCoreConnect, Inc. ( ICCT) has solved the long-standing dental industry problem of money and time lost to an unrelenting amount of insurance verification phone calls and delays in benefit information. Without benefit information, a patient doesn’t know how much they can expect to pay for a needed treatment, often resulting in a failure to schedule advanced procedures. iCoreVerify, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) real-time insurance benefits check, compresses a previously hours or days-long process into a single click by providing dental practices immediate access to benefit coverage from more than 2,100 insurance companies.

iCoreVerify is the latest product to market from iCoreConnect. It provides dental offices real-time, trackable coverage data. The doctor’s staff clicks a button then immediately and accurately knows the amount the patient’s insurance plan states it will cover for various types of procedures. iCoreVerify can automatically check insurance benefits seven days prior to a patient visit and empowers offices to check instantly anytime they choose. “This is a really big deal for the dental industry,” states Robert McDermott, iCoreConnect President and CEO. “For many practices, iCoreVerify eliminates manual insurance calls regarding 80%-90% of patients, allowing the staff to focus their time on patient accounts that might require an information correction. This type of knowledge means less opportunity for costly insurance denials and a huge reduction in staff labor hours. Plus, iCoreVerify calculates revenue projections giving the doctor a financial understanding of his or her schedule each day.”

By immediately understanding expected out-of-pocket costs, the patient can accept and schedule advanced treatments before they ever leave their diagnostic appointment. The patient saves time, avoids traditional insurance confusion and, most importantly, books the treatment they need. The dental office can substantially increase scheduling and completion of important procedures while simultaneously reducing and most often avoiding labor-intensive phone calls to many insurance providers.

“After the remarkable success of iCoreRx electronic prescribing, we could not be more excited to bring another product to the iCoreConnect SaaS platform that empowers dental practices by leaps and bounds,” states McDermott. “From the beginning, we’ve been building a full SaaS platform based on the direct feedback of our customer base. We’ve been listening closely to our customers, and the reception to iCoreVerify has been a mix of elation and disbelief at how much it improves their business operations with the click of a single button.”

iCoreVerify marks the 15th product of the innovative iCoreConnect SaaS platform focused on accelerating healthcare business workflow. Products across the platform have now earned more than 50 state dental or medical association endorsement agreements.

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect is a cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform focused on increasing profit and operational speed in high-compliance industries. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. The company’s philosophy is built on a high level of customer feedback, allowing iCoreConnect to respond to the market’s needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of more than a dozen SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 50 agreements with state or regional healthcare associations. iCoreConnect is a member of the prestigious StartUp Health accelerator.

Forward Looking Statements

In this news release, the use of the words "believe," "could," "expect," "may," "positioned," "project," "projected," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements that represent the Company's current judgment about possible future events. The Company believes these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial results, and actual results may differ materially due to a variety of important factors.

Cile Spelce
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI4MTIwMiM0Mjk5MzcwIzUwMDA2NjQ0Mg==
e352adec-d6ed-44ee-a92c-78ca35833621
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment