Aware Sets Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call for Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

BEDFORD, Mass., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc., ( AWRE), a leading global provider of biometrics software products, solutions, and services, will hold a webcast on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Financial Results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Aware management will host the webcast presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Date: Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Webcast: Register Here

Interested parties may submit questions in advance of the conference call by emailing [email protected].

The presentation will be made available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company’s website. The audio recording will be available for approximately 90 days following the live event.

About Aware
Aware, a global leader in productized biometrics software products, solutions and services, provides critical biometric functionality to collect, manage, process, and match biometric images and data for identification and authentication. With their decades-long experience, Aware leads the market in liveness detection and multi-modal fusion to protect client and business processes through fingerprint, face, iris, and voice matching algorithms, mobile biometric capture and authentication software, a biometric workflow and middleware platform, and a fully-scalable ABIS. Their device-agnostic, integration-ready, and customer-managed products enable ease-of-use for enterprises to empower individuals to own their identities. Aware serves customers across a multitude of industries, including financial services, enterprise security, healthcare, human resources, citizen ID, border management, law enforcement, defense, and intelligence. Aware is a publicly held company ( AWRE) based in Bedford, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit https://www.aware.com or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.

###

Aware is a registered trademark of Aware, Inc.

CONTACT
Company ContactInvestor Contact
Gina Rodrigues Matt Glover
Aware, Inc. Gateway Investor Relations
781-276-4000 949-574-3860
[email protected][email protected]
